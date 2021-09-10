The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
951 Bunker Lane, $9,800, owner is Mark Munoz, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement
2175 E. Decatur St., $4,690, owner is Thomas Seitz, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement
2506 Fairway Court, $25,000, owner is Rachelle and Brian Jones, contractor is Ryan Glosser
130 N. Franklin St., $500,000, owner and contractor is L. Keeley Construction, interior tenant alterations
120 S. Glencoe Ave., $7,430, owner is Kyle and Donna May, contractor is Promax, replace roof on house and garage
2294 E. Johns Ave., 47,150, owner is Richard Blancett, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1330 Meadowview Drive, $9,799, owner is Delmar Deardorf, contractor is Dale Beiler, roofing
215 S. Woodale Ave., $9,799, owner is Lita Irons, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement
24 1st Drive, $14,410, owner is Randy Sykes, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., add 3 car attached garage to existing house
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.