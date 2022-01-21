The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1818 Airport Plaza Drive, $60,500, owner and contractor is Charles Nelson, expansion of pickup department

1365 N. Clinton St., $8,499, owner is Julie Matthews, contractor is Pormax Construction

3142 Holly Drive, $6,000, owner is Sherril Burgess, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

5580 E. North Fork Drive, $55,000, owner and contractor is Morton Buildings, Inc., shelter over existing Macon County Courthouse

3225 N. University Ave., $4,254, owner is Jennifer (Musick) Ganley, contractor is General Fence, high galvanized fence

4857 E. US Route 36, $3,000, owner is Kyle Christian, contractor is Romano Company, removing interior walls and flooring

258 S. Westlawn Ave., $66,000, owner is Louis Kappler, contractor is Brady Lunsford, installing solar panel system

3747 E. William Street Road, $9,970, owner is Lori Romans, contractor is Allen Francisco, construction of wall section and any work required by city

Demolition

1449 N. Church St., $35,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of property

1012 S. Maffit St., $9,970, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0