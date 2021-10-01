The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

790 S. Airport Road, $187,763, owner and contractor is Joel Fehr, roof mounted solar array

3289 E. Cherry Drive, $15,195, owner is Stacy Turner, contractor is Huff Lumber and Home Specialties, New deck on back of house

2088 Clearmont Ave., $4,3000, owner is Mike Van Natta, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4666 E. Faries Pkwy., $281,955, owner and contractor is Archer Daniel Midland, an 18-by-25 foot equipment enclosure with 2 baghouses, cyclone and 2 blowers

1537 W. Main St., $11,600, owner is Charlotte, contractor is Del Beiler, new roof

2930 N. Main St., $25,000, owner is Northland Shopping, contractor is New Era Signs, Wall signage for Cancun Bar & Grill

2075 S. Mount Zion Road, $1,500, owner is Aldi Inc., contractor is Doyle Signs, Wall signage, freestanding and directional signs for Aldi online pickup

521 E. Pershing Road, $1,500, owner is Aldi Inc., contractor is Doyle Signs, Wall signage, freestanding and directional signs for Aldi online pickup

Recommended for you…

818 S. Pine Drive, $19,504, owner is Lindsey Parker, contractor is AAA siding Windows and Roofing, roof replacement

4195 N. Water St.,$500,000, owner and contractor is James Construction, foundation only, building shell for WellNow Urgent Care at Decatur Ashwater

3727 E. US Route 36, $4,300, owner is Original Designers, contractor is New Era Signs, signage

815 S. 22nd St., $5,000, owner and contractor is Roger Johnson, portable storage shed on skids

2666 S. 34th St., $1,356, owner and contractor is Brenda Brown, 4 foot chain link fence

Demolition

974 S. Belmont Ave., $11.726, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house

345 E. Cantrell St., 414,963, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house

1644 E. Clay St., $8,259, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house

969 W. King St., 411,250, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house

1444 E. Prairie Ave., $13,680, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house

1408 N. Monroe St., $37,439, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, demolition of property

1414 N. Monroe St., $6,605, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house

1736 E. William St., $18,425, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house

Forsyth

990 Commerce Place, $10,000, owner is Lowes, contractor is Kern Security Systems, upgrading fire alarm

1345 Hickory Point Mall, $50,000, owner is Hickory Point Mall, contractor is PNK Construction Inc., Commercial Interior Buildout, Frozen Yogurt Shop

721 Jacobs Way, $11,800, owner is Luis Jimenez, contractor is Kennedy Construction, 12-by-12 foot garage shed in back yard

1315 Koester Drive, $15,000, owner is Circle K, contractor is CCI, kitchen remodel

445 Loma Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Jeff Hogt, new shed in back yard

5509 N. Oakland Ave., $9,339, owner is Ian Boysen, contractor is Moxie Solar, roof mounted solar system

896 Stevens Creek Lane, $11,830, owner is Jennifer and Earnest Panganiban, contractor is Moxie Solar, solar PV Roof mounted Array

916 Stevens Creek Circle, $2,500, owner is Jim an Carrol Keller, contractor is General Fence, enlarging fence in back yard

547 Will Lane, $2,000, owner and contractor is Avtar Singh, sun room

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0