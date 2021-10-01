The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
790 S. Airport Road, $187,763, owner and contractor is Joel Fehr, roof mounted solar array
3289 E. Cherry Drive, $15,195, owner is Stacy Turner, contractor is Huff Lumber and Home Specialties, New deck on back of house
2088 Clearmont Ave., $4,3000, owner is Mike Van Natta, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4666 E. Faries Pkwy., $281,955, owner and contractor is Archer Daniel Midland, an 18-by-25 foot equipment enclosure with 2 baghouses, cyclone and 2 blowers
1537 W. Main St., $11,600, owner is Charlotte, contractor is Del Beiler, new roof
2930 N. Main St., $25,000, owner is Northland Shopping, contractor is New Era Signs, Wall signage for Cancun Bar & Grill
2075 S. Mount Zion Road, $1,500, owner is Aldi Inc., contractor is Doyle Signs, Wall signage, freestanding and directional signs for Aldi online pickup
521 E. Pershing Road, $1,500, owner is Aldi Inc., contractor is Doyle Signs, Wall signage, freestanding and directional signs for Aldi online pickup
818 S. Pine Drive, $19,504, owner is Lindsey Parker, contractor is AAA siding Windows and Roofing, roof replacement
4195 N. Water St.,$500,000, owner and contractor is James Construction, foundation only, building shell for WellNow Urgent Care at Decatur Ashwater
3727 E. US Route 36, $4,300, owner is Original Designers, contractor is New Era Signs, signage
815 S. 22nd St., $5,000, owner and contractor is Roger Johnson, portable storage shed on skids
2666 S. 34th St., $1,356, owner and contractor is Brenda Brown, 4 foot chain link fence
Demolition
974 S. Belmont Ave., $11.726, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house
345 E. Cantrell St., 414,963, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house
1644 E. Clay St., $8,259, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house
969 W. King St., 411,250, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house
1444 E. Prairie Ave., $13,680, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house
1408 N. Monroe St., $37,439, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, demolition of property
1414 N. Monroe St., $6,605, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house
1736 E. William St., $18,425, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house
Forsyth
990 Commerce Place, $10,000, owner is Lowes, contractor is Kern Security Systems, upgrading fire alarm
1345 Hickory Point Mall, $50,000, owner is Hickory Point Mall, contractor is PNK Construction Inc., Commercial Interior Buildout, Frozen Yogurt Shop
721 Jacobs Way, $11,800, owner is Luis Jimenez, contractor is Kennedy Construction, 12-by-12 foot garage shed in back yard
1315 Koester Drive, $15,000, owner is Circle K, contractor is CCI, kitchen remodel
445 Loma Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Jeff Hogt, new shed in back yard
5509 N. Oakland Ave., $9,339, owner is Ian Boysen, contractor is Moxie Solar, roof mounted solar system
896 Stevens Creek Lane, $11,830, owner is Jennifer and Earnest Panganiban, contractor is Moxie Solar, solar PV Roof mounted Array
916 Stevens Creek Circle, $2,500, owner is Jim an Carrol Keller, contractor is General Fence, enlarging fence in back yard
547 Will Lane, $2,000, owner and contractor is Avtar Singh, sun room
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.