The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1945 E. Cantrell St., $5,130, owner is Ian Sangster, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement
716 W. Center St., 45,160, owner is Timila Peoples, contractor is Kendall Construction, Inc., roof replacement
3535 E. Condit St., $12,000, owner is Todd Allen, contractor is Walker Siding, roof replacement
749 E. Cleveland Ave., $4,980, owner is Marcellus Brown, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
125 N. Cobb Ave., $7,800, owner is Shawn Brown, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement
1350 W. Decatur St., $12,000, owner is Gordon D. Sincebaugh, contractor is Promax Roofing Inc., roof replacement
464 E. Division St., $12,500, owner and contractor is Latida Brooks, remodel home
14 Eastmoreland Place, $12,040, owner is James Waddell, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc, roof replacement
1685 N. Edward St., $500, owner and contractor is Steven Phillip, build new deck on porch
2489 E. Eldorado St., $2,000, owner and contractor is David J. Gonzalez, roof replacement
1044 E. Elmhurst Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Brianna Woodland and Michael Clark, replacement of Plywood and shingles flashing
2084 Evandale Drive, $7,000, owner is Dawn Somers, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
3540 E. Fitzgerald Road, 42,970, owner is Roger Sims, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2275 E. Geddes Ave., $4,000, owner is Coty Kite, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement
545 S. Greenwood Ave., $3,500, owner is Ada Fuller, contractor is Robert Jackson, remove old concrete rock porch and sidewalk
3244 Holly Drive, $15,000, owner is Rebecca Hughes, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
140 N. Home Ave., $5,200, owner is Mike Ballinger, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
4365 Huston Hills Road, $5,632, owner and contractor is Barry Buttz, chain link metal fence
889 S. Jasper St., $1,548, owner is Gussie Reed, contractor is Ace Sign Company, signage
925 S. Jefferson Drive, $1,346, owner and contractor is Loring Riddle, 6 foot wood fence
505 W. Karen Drive, $140, owner and contractor is Brandon Muray, 6 foot wood fence
1505 N. Lake Shore Drive, $4,090, owner is Delmar Gross, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3714 N. Meadowlark Drive, $3,650, owner is James Estes, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement
2150 W. Melrose Drive, $2,208, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, wood privacy fence
2050 E. Millstone Road, $12,419, owner is Dan Isaacson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement
1757 Moundford Court, $5,089, owner is Bill RIcks, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2350 S. Mount Zion Road, $62,000, owner and contractor is Promax Construction, alterations to Restaurant, commercial
3970 Northbrook Drive, $1,789, owner and contractor is Loring Riddle, vinyl fence
43 Northland Drive, $5,484, owner is Joyce Peck, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
853 W. Packard St., $2,900, owner and contractor is Thomas Robert Kelly, 4 foot chain link, fencing in 3 lots
960 W. Packard St., $1,679, owner and contractor is Phillip Bisch, 6 foot fence
1150 W. Pershing Road, $21,154, owner is Macon Count Farm Bureau, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, signage
2680 S. Pheasant Run, $7,000, owner is William Friend, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement
3753 E. Redlich Drive, $285,000, owner is Jackie Winston, contractor is KLH Construction, rebuilding house damaged by fire
1315 W. Riverview Ave., $4,000, owner is Mark Birch, contractor is Kendall Construction, Inc., roofing
207 Silver Drive, $22,170, owner is Dan and Judy Ragan, contractor is Wiegand Contracting
35 2nd South Shores Ave., $3,964, owner is Sonja Songer, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2951 N. University Ave., $6,870, owner is Paul Wayne, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
556 E. Waggoner St., $7,100, owner is Barney Goforth, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
1150 Wedgewood Court, $15,700, owner is Mike Oakley, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement
2260 N. Wilder Ave, $1,000, owner and contractor is Loring Riddle, 4 foot chain link fence
2230 E. William St., $1,522, owner is Neimann Holdings LLC, contractor is Ace Sign Company, signage
4616 N. Wisteria Court, $1,353, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6 foot fence
1025 W. Wood St., $12,051, owner and contractor is Dan O'Laughlin, patio cover wood frame
181 S. Wyckles Road, $5,485, owner is Kathy Patton, contractor is Kendall Construction, Inc.
436 S. 16th St., $400, owner and contractor is David Kndritz, 5 foot wood fence
1357 N. IL Route 48, $800, owner and contractor is Terrell Hess, building of a wall
Demolition
1462 E. Condit St., 413,750, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, demolition of home
889 W. Grand Ave., $18,165, owner is City Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, demolition of home, haul away, backfill, level and seed
115 N. Illinois St., $26,092, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of house
1617 N. Main St., $23,286, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of 2 story framed with single car garage house
606 S. Martin Luther King, $19,274, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, demolition
690 N. Virginia Ave., $100, owner and contractor is Irma Crist, demolition of a garage
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.