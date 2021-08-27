The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1945 E. Cantrell St., $5,130, owner is Ian Sangster, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

716 W. Center St., 45,160, owner is Timila Peoples, contractor is Kendall Construction, Inc., roof replacement

3535 E. Condit St., $12,000, owner is Todd Allen, contractor is Walker Siding, roof replacement

749 E. Cleveland Ave., $4,980, owner is Marcellus Brown, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

125 N. Cobb Ave., $7,800, owner is Shawn Brown, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement

1350 W. Decatur St., $12,000, owner is Gordon D. Sincebaugh, contractor is Promax Roofing Inc., roof replacement

464 E. Division St., $12,500, owner and contractor is Latida Brooks, remodel home

14 Eastmoreland Place, $12,040, owner is James Waddell, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc, roof replacement

1685 N. Edward St., $500, owner and contractor is Steven Phillip, build new deck on porch

2489 E. Eldorado St., $2,000, owner and contractor is David J. Gonzalez, roof replacement

1044 E. Elmhurst Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Brianna Woodland and Michael Clark, replacement of Plywood and shingles flashing

2084 Evandale Drive, $7,000, owner is Dawn Somers, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

3540 E. Fitzgerald Road, 42,970, owner is Roger Sims, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2275 E. Geddes Ave., $4,000, owner is Coty Kite, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement

545 S. Greenwood Ave., $3,500, owner is Ada Fuller, contractor is Robert Jackson, remove old concrete rock porch and sidewalk

3244 Holly Drive, $15,000, owner is Rebecca Hughes, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

140 N. Home Ave., $5,200, owner is Mike Ballinger, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4365 Huston Hills Road, $5,632, owner and contractor is Barry Buttz, chain link metal fence

889 S. Jasper St., $1,548, owner is Gussie Reed, contractor is Ace Sign Company, signage

925 S. Jefferson Drive, $1,346, owner and contractor is Loring Riddle, 6 foot wood fence

505 W. Karen Drive, $140, owner and contractor is Brandon Muray, 6 foot wood fence

1505 N. Lake Shore Drive, $4,090, owner is Delmar Gross, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3714 N. Meadowlark Drive, $3,650, owner is James Estes, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement

2150 W. Melrose Drive, $2,208, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, wood privacy fence

2050 E. Millstone Road, $12,419, owner is Dan Isaacson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

1757 Moundford Court, $5,089, owner is Bill RIcks, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2350 S. Mount Zion Road, $62,000, owner and contractor is Promax Construction, alterations to Restaurant, commercial

3970 Northbrook Drive, $1,789, owner and contractor is Loring Riddle, vinyl fence

43 Northland Drive, $5,484, owner is Joyce Peck, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

853 W. Packard St., $2,900, owner and contractor is Thomas Robert Kelly, 4 foot chain link, fencing in 3 lots

960 W. Packard St., $1,679, owner and contractor is Phillip Bisch, 6 foot fence

1150 W. Pershing Road, $21,154, owner is Macon Count Farm Bureau, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, signage

2680 S. Pheasant Run, $7,000, owner is William Friend, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement

3753 E. Redlich Drive, $285,000, owner is Jackie Winston, contractor is KLH Construction, rebuilding house damaged by fire

1315 W. Riverview Ave., $4,000, owner is Mark Birch, contractor is Kendall Construction, Inc., roofing

207 Silver Drive, $22,170, owner is Dan and Judy Ragan, contractor is Wiegand Contracting

35 2nd South Shores Ave., $3,964, owner is Sonja Songer, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2951 N. University Ave., $6,870, owner is Paul Wayne, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

556 E. Waggoner St., $7,100, owner is Barney Goforth, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1150 Wedgewood Court, $15,700, owner is Mike Oakley, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

2260 N. Wilder Ave, $1,000, owner and contractor is Loring Riddle, 4 foot chain link fence

2230 E. William St., $1,522, owner is Neimann Holdings LLC, contractor is Ace Sign Company, signage

4616 N. Wisteria Court, $1,353, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6 foot fence

1025 W. Wood St., $12,051, owner and contractor is Dan O'Laughlin, patio cover wood frame

181 S. Wyckles Road, $5,485, owner is Kathy Patton, contractor is Kendall Construction, Inc.

436 S. 16th St., $400, owner and contractor is David Kndritz, 5 foot wood fence

1357 N. IL Route 48, $800, owner and contractor is Terrell Hess, building of a wall

Demolition

1462 E. Condit St., 413,750, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, demolition of home

889 W. Grand Ave., $18,165, owner is City Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, demolition of home, haul away, backfill, level and seed

115 N. Illinois St., $26,092, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of house

1617 N. Main St., $23,286, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of 2 story framed with single car garage house

606 S. Martin Luther King, $19,274, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, demolition

690 N. Virginia Ave., $100, owner and contractor is Irma Crist, demolition of a garage

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

