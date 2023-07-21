Projects in Decatur

1281 Meadowview Drive, $4,600, owner is Adam Woolridge, contractor is General Fence Company, black vinyl chain link fence around backyard

136 High Tide Drive, $42,000, owner is Dan and Lisa Pollack, contractor is H and K Construction, build new deck off of existing house

24 N. Mahnke Road, $2,500, owner and contractor is Sandy Neps, 6 foot wood fence

2062 S. Mount Zion Road, $560,000, owner is Joseph Urbana Investments, contractor is D Joseph Construction, new Starbucks building, shell only

1063 N. Monroe St., $2.500, owner and contractor is Patrick Hunt, install new deck with columns

1640 N. Woodford St., $1,200, owner and contractor is Rita Reed, replacing all falling fence and stabilize with new posts

145 N. Summit Ave., $12,000, owner is Brian Jones, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

Demolition

669 S. 22nd St., $500, owner and contractor is Cinda Armstrong-Williams, demolition of a one car concrete block garage

2060 E. Main St., $18,800, owner is unknown, contractor is S. Shafer Excavating Inc., Demolition and removal of structure and debris taken to a licensed landfill facility

229 E. Stuart Ave., $19,000, owner is unknown, contractor is S. Shafer Excavating Inc., Demolition and removal of structure and debris taken to a licensed landfill facility

2034 E. William St., $23,100, owner is unknown, contractor is S. Shafer Excavating Inc., Demolition and removal of structure and debris taken to a licensed landfill facility

1198 W. Sunset Ave., $19,500, owner is unknown, contractor is S. Shafer Excavating Inc., Demolition and removal of structure and debris taken to a licensed landfill facility

849 E. Johns Ave., $15,800, owner is unknown, contractor is S. Shafer Excavating Inc., Demolition and removal of structure and debris taken to a licensed landfill facility

637 W. Marietta St., $7,850, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition of property

2255 E. William St., $6,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of property, haul debris to landfill, backfill with suitable fill, grade and seed work area

1261 E. Willard Ave., $8,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of property, haul debris to landfill, backfill with suitable fill, grade and seed work area

665 S. Webster St., $18,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of property, haul debris to landfill, backfill with suitable fill, grade and seed work area

637 W. Leafland Ave., $8,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of property, haul debris to landfill, backfill with suitable fill, grade and seed work area

636 S. Haworth Ave., $10,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of property, haul debris to landfill, backfill with suitable fill, grade and seed work area

915 N. Edward St., $18,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of property, haul debris to landfill, backfill with suitable fill, grade and seed work area

1302 W. Sunset Ave., $7,498, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of property, haul debris to landfill, backfill with suitable fill, grade and seed work area

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.