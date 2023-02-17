Projects in Decatur

1705 E. Whitmer St., $5,000, owner is Consult First Services, LLC, contractor is Willie Singleton, upgrade service

1506 E. Willard Ave., $5,000, owner is Consult First Services, LLC, contractor is Willie Singleton, upgrade service

2370 N. Summit Ave., $3,000, owner and contractor is Theodore Paine, 4 foot chain link and woven wire

39 Sandcreek Court, $8,569, owner is Daniel Keil, contractor is Sunrun, rooftop solar panels

1427 W. Watson, $6,593, owner is Marjorie Royer, contractor is Sunrun, rooftop solar panels

2405 E. Main St., $50,124, owner is Carl Leming, contractor is Rodney Penson, ARPA - roofing, siding, hvac, windows, stairs and framing

1224 E. Johns Ave., $48,000, owner is Deborah Kirkland, contractor is Rodney Penson, ARPA - roofing, siding, hvac, windows, stairs and framing

423 E. Center St., $300, owner is Karen Fredrickson, contractor is David Rathje, tree fell and damaged HUB

12 Allen Bend Place, $8,000, owner and contractor is Marc and Karen Sanner, 4 foot black 3 inch rail aluminum fence

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.