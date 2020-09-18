The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
926 S. Belmont Ave., $1,400, owner is Bridget Mclntyre, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement.
306 W. Brownlow Drive, $5,545, owner is Kay Woodcock, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement.
3455 E. Chestnut Ave., $8,630, owner is Karen Wendell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement.
90 N. Country Club Rd., $53,000, owner is Robert and Buffi Kaufman, contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement.
531 S. Crea St., $8,522, owner and contractor is Jerome Bryson, 4 foot black aluminum/5 foot chain link fence.
3135 E. Division St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Robert Gary and Meta Lea Burlington, add a 20-by-12 foot carport to front of existing garage.
9 Enlow Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Carl Jones, tear off and replace shingles.
1684 W. Forest Ave., $3,890, owner is Terry Studabaker, contractor is Muehlebach Inc., roof replacement.
2319 S. Forest Crest Drive, $8,630, owner is Clem Blackburn, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc, roof replacement
3224 E. Fulton Ave, $8,296, owner and contractor is Albert Allison, 14-by-24 foot shed 6 foot slab.
1323 S. Green Meadow Drive, $6,520, owner is Marilyn Purdy, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement.
852 N. Linden Ave., $3,500, owner is Randy Freeman, contractor is Tri-Star Home Improvements, Inc, build a 14-by-20 deck and ramp.
1554 W. Macon St., $75,000, owner and contractor is Brent McHugh, inground pool.
1360 Manor Drive, $13,020, owner is Marvin Sowers, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement.
1376 W. Marietta St., $6,170, owner is Michael Reynolds, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc.
4985 E. Melwood Ave., $15,917, owner and contractor is Bill and Carol Kraeger, replace existing 10-by-16 foot ground level deck.
126 N. Oakland Blvd., $5,400, owner is Vincent Shiflatt, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement.
1207 W. Ravina Park Rd., $2,000, owner and contractor is Edward Garver, roof replacement.
357 Shoreline Place, $6,735, owner is Brian Lindsey, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement.
43 South Side Country Club Rd., $10,000, owner is Greg Lange, contractor is David Mattingly, 8 foot addition to existing deck, gable roof to be added over top 208 square feet.
1850 Spitler Drive, $14,480, owner is Jim Massey, contractor is Muehelbach Roofing Inc., roof replacement.
403 N. Summit Ave., owner and contractor is Patchara Cheachetton, 6 foot wooden fence.
2532 S. Tanglewood Drive, $8,865, owner is Jeff Maddox, contractor is Muehlebach, roof replacement.
432 N. Water St., $55,000, owner and contractor is Renaissance Church, first floor renovation.
429 E. William St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Zac Peirson, remodel.
3900 E. William St., $2,500, owner and contractor is Theresa Goss, three season room.
1701 N. 33rd St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Julie Mulrooney, roof replacement.
1382 S. 32nd St., $38,000, owner and contractor is Ashley Lovelace, install new garage 16-by-26 foot with an 8-by-26 foot lean to porch.
1942 S. 34th Place, $8,750, owner is Doug and Shannon Klaska, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement.
2441 S. 34th St., $4,800, owner is Loren Mahn, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement.
Demolition
3204 E. Fulton Ave, $15,000, owner and contractor is Christina Cobren, demolition of house due to fire, leaving 2.5 garage, rebuilding
3015 N. Grand Prix Drive, $26,000, owner is Starship Partners Properties, contractor is Jrh Services, LLC, demolition of starship billiards after fire.
Forsyth
280 Kate Court, $215,000, owner is Lori and Ted Wright, contractor is Sullivan Developers, new home construction.
275 Magnolia St., $2,700, owner is Brian Thomas, contractor is General Fence Co., fence back yard and side of house to the front corner with 4 foot black acrylic chain link.
836 Phillip Circle, $2,900, owner is Randy J. Flemming, contractor is Lowes, Matt Lee, Replace existing 12-by-8 foot shed.
1259 Raptor Lane, $40,000, owner is Andrew Bognoy, contractor is Steven Cornell Construction, basement remodel.
183 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $2,000, owner and contractor is Jason Black, shed placed on lot to store outdoor equipment.
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
