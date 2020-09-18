The latest building permits for Macon County

1382 S. 32nd St., $38,000, owner and contractor is Ashley Lovelace, install new garage 16-by-26 foot with an 8-by-26 foot lean to porch.

1942 S. 34th Place, $8,750, owner is Doug and Shannon Klaska, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement.

2441 S. 34th St., $4,800, owner is Loren Mahn, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement.

Demolition

3204 E. Fulton Ave, $15,000, owner and contractor is Christina Cobren, demolition of house due to fire, leaving 2.5 garage, rebuilding

3015 N. Grand Prix Drive, $26,000, owner is Starship Partners Properties, contractor is Jrh Services, LLC, demolition of starship billiards after fire.

Forsyth

280 Kate Court, $215,000, owner is Lori and Ted Wright, contractor is Sullivan Developers, new home construction.