Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

149 Fenway Drive, $3,600, owner and contractor is Joseph Snow, above ground pool

2460 N. Jasper St., $391,000, owner and contractor is Ameren Illinois, new roof

2950 N. Jasper St., $96,680, owner is Ralph Schwengle, contractor is David Munson, addition to garage

2900 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., $108,000, owner and contractor is SKS Engineers, install solar system on roof

3657 E. Maynard St., $33,700, owner and contractor is Jan Curry, remodel kitchen, dining room area including stairs to den, paint walls and ceiling

3995 N. Neeley Ave., $5,900, owner is Wayne Sowers, contractor is Hild Brothers Construction, roof replacement

1198 N. Nickey Ave., $4,500, owner is Randy Miller, contractor is D&R Roofing, roof replacement

455 S. Redwood Lane, $22,100, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, roof replacement

61 Sandcreek Drive, $4,700, owner is John Merli, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc.

30 1st South Shores Ave., $6,200, owner is John Yotter, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1564 N. Summit Ave., $5,000, owner is Doris Popkin, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc.

382 Timber Place, $9,337, owner is Bruce Cramm, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc.

5611 E. Timberlake Drive, $8,200, owner is Daniel Ferrer, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc.

5615 E. Timberlake Drive, $8,200, owner is Jason Burns, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc.

1521 W. Wood St., $4,600, owner is Steve Hartwig, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1537 W. Wood St., $7,000, owner is Susan Durbin, contractor is D&R Roofing, roof replacement

1715 S. 32nd St., $22,100, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, roof replacement

Demolitions in Decatur

315 W. Burtschi Court, $120, owner and contractor is Greg Washburn, one-car garage.

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department

