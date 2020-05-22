The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
149 Fenway Drive, $3,600, owner and contractor is Joseph Snow, above ground pool
2460 N. Jasper St., $391,000, owner and contractor is Ameren Illinois, new roof
2950 N. Jasper St., $96,680, owner is Ralph Schwengle, contractor is David Munson, addition to garage
2900 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., $108,000, owner and contractor is SKS Engineers, install solar system on roof
3657 E. Maynard St., $33,700, owner and contractor is Jan Curry, remodel kitchen, dining room area including stairs to den, paint walls and ceiling
3995 N. Neeley Ave., $5,900, owner is Wayne Sowers, contractor is Hild Brothers Construction, roof replacement
1198 N. Nickey Ave., $4,500, owner is Randy Miller, contractor is D&R Roofing, roof replacement
455 S. Redwood Lane, $22,100, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, roof replacement
61 Sandcreek Drive, $4,700, owner is John Merli, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc.
30 1st South Shores Ave., $6,200, owner is John Yotter, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
1564 N. Summit Ave., $5,000, owner is Doris Popkin, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc.
382 Timber Place, $9,337, owner is Bruce Cramm, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc.
5611 E. Timberlake Drive, $8,200, owner is Daniel Ferrer, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc.
5615 E. Timberlake Drive, $8,200, owner is Jason Burns, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc.
1521 W. Wood St., $4,600, owner is Steve Hartwig, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1537 W. Wood St., $7,000, owner is Susan Durbin, contractor is D&R Roofing, roof replacement
1715 S. 32nd St., $22,100, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, roof replacement
Demolitions in Decatur
315 W. Burtschi Court, $120, owner and contractor is Greg Washburn, one-car garage.
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department
