Projects in Decatur

1127 E. Eldorado St., $15,000, owner is Jai and Soo Choi, contractor is Steve’s Trucking, Inc., concrete slab removal

3 S. Ewing Place, $18,542, owner is William Albert, contractor is Sunrun, solar panels on rooftop

2725 Mill River Place, $9,500, owner is Wyane Brown, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1437 W. Watson Court, $6,800, owner is Lynn and Kelley Cole, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

3584 N. Moundford Ave., $20,000, owner is Lara Vespa, contractor is Promax Construction, construct new front porch roof

34 North Drive, $7,299, owner is Jozette Phillips, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

2485 S. Fontaine Drive, $4,995, owner is Matthew Mcrae, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1618 Oakmont Drive, $13,135, owner is Julie Beyers, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4216 E. Cantrell St., $8,495, owner is Michelle Davis, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2 Park Lane Circle, $12,590, owner is Randy Johnson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1484 Post Circle, $13,405, owner is Jim Sloan, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4308 Leslie Lane, 13,575, owner is Chris Hargrove, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

550 E. Pershing Road, $400,000, owner is 550 E. Pershing Road, LLC, contractor is Midwest Construction Partners, Inc., site work and building for new drive-thru coffee shop

1751 N. Gulick Ave., $100, owner and contractor is Rodrigo Grant, porch repair

41 Oak Ridge Drive, $6,100, owner is Bessie Nepomuceno, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1575 W. Wood St., $19,320, owner is Farley Bradley, contractor is Joseph O’Keefe, grid tied roof mount solar array on home

439 S. Maffit St., $2,560, owner is Central Illinois Land Bank Authority, contractor is David Mattingly, tear off and install shingles on garage only

68 Madison Drive, $6,100, owner is Sam Burchard, contractor is David Mattingly, tear off and install shingles on roof

Demolition

1314 N. Union St., $16,120, owner is Patricia Nash, contractor is Steve’s Trucking, Inc., demolition of 1 story home with full basement

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.