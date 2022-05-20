The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2537 W. Alice Lane, $11,780, owner is Bill Harnish, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4805 Baker Woods Lane, $6,800, owner is Valerie Van Dyke, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

200 Bay Shore Drive, $1,999, owner and contractor is Dara Geiser, treated lumber fence

1020 E. Cleveland Ave., $9'430, owner is Brenda Born, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

31 Colorado Drive, $2,500, owner is Chris Highly, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4567 Cresthaven Lane, $6,400, owner is Chris Stephens, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1453 W. Decatur St., $7,955, owner is Perry Rask, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3917 Greenhill Road, $7,600, owner is Jean Reynolds, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

690 E. Kenwood Ave., $607,702, owner is Voestalpine Railways System, contractor is JR & CO, Inc, roof replacement

3118 Lake Bluff Drive, $14,000, owner is Jim Hettinger, ccontractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

44 N. Mahnke Road, $11,710, owner is Lorne Sturdirvnt, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

5465 E. Melwood Ave., $208,408, owner is Jeffrey and Bonita Amenda, modular house with garage and detached garage

1099 N. Oakcrest Ave., $6,675, owner is Jeff Kashefska, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roofing

919 S. Pine Hill Drive, $8,000, owner is Scott Nichols, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1829 E. Prairie Ave., $4,565, owner is Katrina Taylor, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2232 W. Ridgeview Drive, $10,000, owner is James Anderson, contractor is Todd Thornton, tear down and rebuild existing deck with steps and landing

47 W. Sadowski Court, $9,500, owner is Judy Perkins, contractor is McClanahan Builders, replace deck with new 19-by-10 treated deck

227 Silver Drive, $10,000, owner and contractor is Richard Marley, install an Aluminum Pergola Kit manufactured by Americana Outdoors, installed on an existing deck

245 Silver Drive, $5,000, owner is Dan Nelson, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement

80 1st South Shores Ave., $4,000, owner and contractor is Louise W. Greene, chain link fence in back yard below street grade level

2253 Straza Court, $11,200, owner is Joel Jaras, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1003 W. Sunset Ave., 45,400, owner is Ben Ford, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2215 Valley View Place, $6,200, owner is Robert Lee, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4175 N. Water St., $85,000, owner is CBRE, contractor is Diamond Contractors, Inc., building permit for Plan Review, PR-22-28

545 E. William St., $5,000, owner is Anthony Brent, contractor is Nytalia Cooper-Kersting, parking lot structure

2426 E. William St., $7,700, owner is Debbie Smith, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement

3170 Woodland Shores, $30,580, owner is Summer Lazasa, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

201 W. 1st Drive, $10,000, owner and Contractor is Mark Allen, repair building and HVAC due to vehicle collision

2801 N. 26th St., $60,000, owner is Ron and Joyce Kirkland, contractor is HPL Construction, 14-by20 foot addition to back of existing house with kitchen pantry and bathroom

Demolition

1277 W. Green St., $6,649, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house

1329 N. Walnut Grove Ave., $9,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

