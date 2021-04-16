The latest building permits for Macon County

3124 E. Robin Drive, $5,180, owner is Bob Bailey, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3294 E. Robin Drive, $6,500, owner and contractor is Kimberly Lee, 6 foot wood privacy fence

1047 E. Rogers Ave., $5,160, owner is Atlea Clark, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

15 South Drive, $7,703, owner is Ray Whitelow, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

4980 E. Stewart Drive, $7,850, owner is Dan Benscooter, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

124 Southmoreland Place, $16,400, owner and contractor is Matthew and Michell Peitz, remove existing railroad tie retaining wall and replace with Alan Block

3233 N. University Ave., $3,000, owner and contractor is Phillip and Lory Cook, new wooden front porch covering existing concrete porch with wheelchair ramp

2260 N. Wilder Ave., $5,880, owner is Todd Gray, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement