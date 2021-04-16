 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The latest building permits for Macon County
0 comments
editor's pick
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Projects in Decatur

3907 N. Cambridge Drive, $7,120, owner is Don Keith, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

120 N. Cobb Ave., $33,000, owner is Sean Jordan, contractor is Coach House, construct new garage 12-by-24 foot

53 N. Country Club Road, $10,275, owner is Tom Brinkeotter, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1581 N. Dennis Ave., $17,087, owner is Jim Kaufman, contractor is Honest Abe Roofing, replace roof, fascia, soffit/gutters

2466 S. Fontaine Drive, $3,650, owner is Bob Littrell, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3531 E. Fontenac Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is Carolyn Shipley, 12-by-8 foot shed and 6 foot privacy fence wood/no electric

1456 W. Forest Ave., $2,000, owner and contractor is Marsha Hall, replace existing cast in place concrete steps to front porch with wood framed enclosed staircase landing on new slab. Extend rear deck b 1 foot and construct new wood frame stairs landing on new slab

2210 Gary Drive, $3,299, owner and contractor is Lorine Riddle, 6 foot fence

1129 E. Harrison Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is James Beams, replace roof

1186 Hillcrest Drive, $19,200, owner and contractor is Brad Bolt, retaining wall and deck

2121 E. Hubbard Ave., $73,500, owner is Macon Resources, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, EPDM roof

363 Hummingbird Drive, $5,410, owner is Hannah Marquez, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4314 Huston Hills Road, $3,000, owner and contractor is Miranda Jesse, 6 foot fence

38 Kaydon Drive, $1,600, owner is Darrel Weddle, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1721 W. Kenwood Court, $7,299, owner is Dominic Green, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

33 Lake Grove Club, $6,000, owner and contractor is Stacy Hayes, 5-by-9 foot gable over front door

2628 E. Locust St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Venus Harrington, 10-by-13 foot add on bedroom

2315 Longwood Drive, $5,675, owner is Mary Koffman, contractor is Muehelbach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2402 S. Lost Bridge Road, $5,000, owner and contractor is Scott Hutchinson, build new deck

3772 N. MacArthur Road, $2,800, owner is Bob Matrisch, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement

3851 N. MacArthur Road, $2,500, owner and contractor is Robert and Nancy Searcy, 15-by-16 deck

148 E. Melrose Court, $7,300, owner is Evelyn Jackson, contractor is Promax Construction, roofing permit

492 E. Melrose Court, $4,665, owner is Mary Ellen Clem, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

170 N. Merchant St., $21,600, owner is Taproot, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, roof replacement

1679 N. Monroe St., $4,077, owner and contractor is Robert Mork Smith, 4 4 foot aluminum fence

115 W. Nordic Hills Drive, $800, owner and contractor is Craig Stevens, pergola

3528 E. Orchard St., $5,860, owner is Brian Morrell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3124 E.  Robin Drive, $5,180, owner is Bob Bailey, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3294 E. Robin Drive, $6,500, owner and contractor is Kimberly Lee, 6 foot wood privacy fence

1047 E. Rogers Ave., $5,160, owner is Atlea Clark, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

15 South Drive, $7,703, owner is Ray Whitelow, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

4980 E. Stewart Drive, $7,850, owner is Dan Benscooter, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

124 Southmoreland Place, $16,400, owner and contractor is Matthew and Michell Peitz, remove existing railroad tie retaining wall and replace with Alan Block

3233 N. University Ave., $3,000, owner and contractor is Phillip and Lory Cook, new wooden front porch covering existing concrete porch with wheelchair ramp

2260 N. Wilder Ave., $5,880, owner is Todd Gray, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1463 E. Wood St., owner is Ineice Walker, contractor is Huff Lumber, building new composite deck over existing concrete porch on front of house

3575 N. Woodford St., $102,900, owner is Springfield Electric, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, roof replacement

16 4th Drive, $2,508, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6 foot wood fence

17 5th Drive, $3,800, owner is Franklin Reynolds, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement 

Pool 

1186 Hillcrest Drive, $5,800, owner and contractor is Brad Bolt, above ground pool

3531 E. Fontenac Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is Carolyn Shipley, above ground pool with electrical

Signage

975 W. Eldorado St., $35,000, owner is Subway, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, two signs

1355 N IL Route 48, $1,200, owner is Bandit's, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, one sign 

Demolition

275 E. Condit St., $52,000, owner and contractor is Baby Talk, demo existing building

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How your digital subscription helps support local journalism

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How your digital subscription helps support local journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News