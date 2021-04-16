The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
3907 N. Cambridge Drive, $7,120, owner is Don Keith, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
120 N. Cobb Ave., $33,000, owner is Sean Jordan, contractor is Coach House, construct new garage 12-by-24 foot
53 N. Country Club Road, $10,275, owner is Tom Brinkeotter, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1581 N. Dennis Ave., $17,087, owner is Jim Kaufman, contractor is Honest Abe Roofing, replace roof, fascia, soffit/gutters
2466 S. Fontaine Drive, $3,650, owner is Bob Littrell, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
3531 E. Fontenac Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is Carolyn Shipley, 12-by-8 foot shed and 6 foot privacy fence wood/no electric
1456 W. Forest Ave., $2,000, owner and contractor is Marsha Hall, replace existing cast in place concrete steps to front porch with wood framed enclosed staircase landing on new slab. Extend rear deck b 1 foot and construct new wood frame stairs landing on new slab
2210 Gary Drive, $3,299, owner and contractor is Lorine Riddle, 6 foot fence
1129 E. Harrison Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is James Beams, replace roof
1186 Hillcrest Drive, $19,200, owner and contractor is Brad Bolt, retaining wall and deck
2121 E. Hubbard Ave., $73,500, owner is Macon Resources, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, EPDM roof
363 Hummingbird Drive, $5,410, owner is Hannah Marquez, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4314 Huston Hills Road, $3,000, owner and contractor is Miranda Jesse, 6 foot fence
38 Kaydon Drive, $1,600, owner is Darrel Weddle, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1721 W. Kenwood Court, $7,299, owner is Dominic Green, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
33 Lake Grove Club, $6,000, owner and contractor is Stacy Hayes, 5-by-9 foot gable over front door
2628 E. Locust St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Venus Harrington, 10-by-13 foot add on bedroom
2315 Longwood Drive, $5,675, owner is Mary Koffman, contractor is Muehelbach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2402 S. Lost Bridge Road, $5,000, owner and contractor is Scott Hutchinson, build new deck
3772 N. MacArthur Road, $2,800, owner is Bob Matrisch, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement
3851 N. MacArthur Road, $2,500, owner and contractor is Robert and Nancy Searcy, 15-by-16 deck
148 E. Melrose Court, $7,300, owner is Evelyn Jackson, contractor is Promax Construction, roofing permit
492 E. Melrose Court, $4,665, owner is Mary Ellen Clem, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
170 N. Merchant St., $21,600, owner is Taproot, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, roof replacement
1679 N. Monroe St., $4,077, owner and contractor is Robert Mork Smith, 4 4 foot aluminum fence
115 W. Nordic Hills Drive, $800, owner and contractor is Craig Stevens, pergola
3528 E. Orchard St., $5,860, owner is Brian Morrell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
3124 E. Robin Drive, $5,180, owner is Bob Bailey, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
3294 E. Robin Drive, $6,500, owner and contractor is Kimberly Lee, 6 foot wood privacy fence
1047 E. Rogers Ave., $5,160, owner is Atlea Clark, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
15 South Drive, $7,703, owner is Ray Whitelow, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
4980 E. Stewart Drive, $7,850, owner is Dan Benscooter, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
124 Southmoreland Place, $16,400, owner and contractor is Matthew and Michell Peitz, remove existing railroad tie retaining wall and replace with Alan Block
3233 N. University Ave., $3,000, owner and contractor is Phillip and Lory Cook, new wooden front porch covering existing concrete porch with wheelchair ramp
2260 N. Wilder Ave., $5,880, owner is Todd Gray, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1463 E. Wood St., owner is Ineice Walker, contractor is Huff Lumber, building new composite deck over existing concrete porch on front of house
3575 N. Woodford St., $102,900, owner is Springfield Electric, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, roof replacement
16 4th Drive, $2,508, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6 foot wood fence
17 5th Drive, $3,800, owner is Franklin Reynolds, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
Pool
1186 Hillcrest Drive, $5,800, owner and contractor is Brad Bolt, above ground pool
3531 E. Fontenac Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is Carolyn Shipley, above ground pool with electrical
Signage
975 W. Eldorado St., $35,000, owner is Subway, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, two signs
1355 N IL Route 48, $1,200, owner is Bandit's, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, one sign
Demolition
275 E. Condit St., $52,000, owner and contractor is Baby Talk, demo existing building