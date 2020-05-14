The latest building permits for Macon County

New construction in Forsyth
796 Stevens Creek Road, $285,000, owner and contractor is Richard Seres, single family residence
Projects in Decatur
80 Benton Drive, $6,252, owner is Jim Garrett, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
81 Benton Drive, $7,670, owner is Lonnie Conner, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3189 Bluebird Drive, $4,165, owner is Shawn Michelle Woo, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof
1440 N. Edward St., $9,000, owner is Laney Dezelan, contractor is JJ Swartz Co., replace roof
2470 N. Graceland Ave., $125, owner and contractor Lisa Cook, 4-foot chain link fence with gate
4771 E. Hayden Drive, $4,230, owner is Chantel Betzer, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2711 E. Hickory St., $100, owner and contractor is Lisa Hoffman, 4-foot wood and rope fence
1275 S. Jennell Drive, $7,000, owner and contractor is Richard Streibich, L-shaped free standing deck with railing
1119 W. King St., $7,800, owner is Craig Stevens, contractor is Promax Construction, tear off and replace roof
455 N. Main St., $31,800, owner is First Mid Bank, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Co., roof
1262 Meadowview Drive, $9,500, owner is Carol Scharfenberg, contractor is JJ Swartz Co., roof
4673 N. Nicklaus Court, $1,948, owner and contractor is Sam Decesaro, 6-foot fence
2516 E. Olive St., $200, owner and contractor is Scott Walston, 4-foot chain link fence
1371 W. Pershing Road, $3,600, owner and contractor is Joseph Hammel, freestanding roof over existing roof
2606 Prestwick Place, $9,150, owner is John Brinkoetter, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof
2206 Ramsey Drive, $5,790, owner is Nancy Skelley, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1355 N. Route 48, $200, owner and contractor is Cnd Fair Food LLC, concession trailer
67 South Shores Drive, $4,000, owner and contractor is Zach McIntyre, black painted aluminum fence
250 E. William St., $5,100, owner is Tick Properties, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Co., new roof
24 5th Drive, $17,400, owner and contractor is Jeff Stockdale, 10-by-16-foot new concrete Three Season room, windows and doors
Projects in Forsyth
840 Fairway Drive, $3,000, backyard chain link or wood fence
358 Ventura Drive, $4,488, owner is William Estell, contractor is SK Services Corp., installation of pool enclosure
358 Ventura Drive, $2,000, owner and contractor is William Estell, fence
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department and Forsyth records
