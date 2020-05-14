The latest building permits for Macon County
The latest building permits for Macon County

New construction in Forsyth

796 Stevens Creek Road, $285,000, owner and contractor is Richard Seres, single family residence

Projects in Decatur

80 Benton Drive, $6,252, owner is Jim Garrett, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

81 Benton Drive, $7,670, owner is Lonnie Conner, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3189 Bluebird Drive, $4,165, owner is Shawn Michelle Woo, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof

1440 N. Edward St., $9,000, owner is Laney Dezelan, contractor is JJ Swartz Co., replace roof

2470 N. Graceland Ave., $125, owner and contractor Lisa Cook, 4-foot chain link fence with gate

4771 E. Hayden Drive, $4,230, owner is Chantel Betzer, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2711 E. Hickory St., $100, owner and contractor is Lisa Hoffman, 4-foot wood and rope fence

1275 S. Jennell Drive, $7,000, owner and contractor is Richard Streibich, L-shaped free standing deck with railing

1119 W. King St., $7,800, owner is Craig Stevens, contractor is Promax Construction, tear off and replace roof

455 N. Main St., $31,800, owner is First Mid Bank, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Co., roof

1262 Meadowview Drive, $9,500, owner is Carol Scharfenberg, contractor is JJ Swartz Co., roof

4673 N. Nicklaus Court, $1,948, owner and contractor is Sam Decesaro, 6-foot fence

2516 E. Olive St., $200, owner and contractor is Scott Walston, 4-foot chain link fence

1371 W. Pershing Road, $3,600, owner and contractor is Joseph Hammel, freestanding roof over existing roof

2606 Prestwick Place, $9,150, owner is John Brinkoetter, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof

2206 Ramsey Drive, $5,790, owner is Nancy Skelley, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1355 N. Route 48, $200, owner and contractor is Cnd Fair Food LLC, concession trailer

67 South Shores Drive, $4,000, owner and contractor is Zach McIntyre, black painted aluminum fence

250 E. William St., $5,100, owner is Tick Properties, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Co., new roof

24 5th Drive, $17,400, owner and contractor is Jeff Stockdale, 10-by-16-foot new concrete Three Season room, windows and doors

Projects in Forsyth

840 Fairway Drive, $3,000, backyard chain link or wood fence

358 Ventura Drive, $4,488, owner is William Estell, contractor is SK Services Corp., installation of pool enclosure

358 Ventura Drive, $2,000, owner and contractor is William Estell, fence

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department and Forsyth records

