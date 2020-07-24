The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
3306 Chat Drive, $6,380, owner is Charlotte Renfro, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement
670 W. Decatur St., $3,500, owner and contractor is Tiffany Craw, repair center column between overhead garage doors
276 W. Dover Drive, $13,300, owner is Gary and Dorothy Ruff, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
1089 W. Eldorado St., $15,000, owner and contractor is Circle K, remove existing food service equipment and replace with new
1668 W. Forrest Ave., $4,500, owner is Joe Pajar, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof
3160 E. Fulton Ave, $9,540, owner is Winston and Melba Lacey, contractor is Walker Siding, vinyl four-track room
2956 E. Garfield Ave., $3,000, owner and contractor is Jarrett Acklin, repair garage roof, wood trusses and sheeting
1546 W. Grand Ave., $4,100, owner is Tom Ward, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement
1828 E. Lawrence St., $2,400, owner is Patrick P. McCauley Jr., contractor is Promax Construction
2097 E. Lawrence St., $6,200, owner is Patricia Munson, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
113 N. Main St., $9,000, owner is John Regan, contractior is D & R Roofing, roof replacement
275 E. Pershing Road, $11,212, owner and contractor is Decatur Fence, 8-foot vinyl fence
1321 N. Stanley Ave., $2,000, owner and contractor is Todd Westbrook, front porch with roof
631 E. Stella Drive, $8,200, owner is Karl and Janet Pezzelle, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
429 E. William St., $7,500, owner is Kii Properties LLC, contractor is Promax Construction, patch roof, build cricket
3419 N. Woodford St., $5,000, owner and contractor is Matt Grove, remove four non-load bearing walls and receptacles
2808 N. 22nd St., $2,250, owner and contractor is Peter Vercellino
Demolition
603 S. Jackson St., $12,500, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Clancy Coleman Excavating, demolition of house
1228 E. Prairie Ave., $12,500, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Clancy Coleman Excavating, demolition of house
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
