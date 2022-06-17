The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

364 Bay Shore Drive, $2,704, owner is Charo Covington, contractor is General Fence Company, 8 foot galvanized black vinyl chain link fence

4250 N. Commercial Crossing, $780,000, owner is Benjamin Ackley, contractor is AWS, install open metal racking for pallet storage

1520 W. Cushing St., $2,600, owner and contractor is Kelly Long, remove and replace roof

129 S. Delmar Ave., $8,430, owner is Marge Stallard, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3201 E. Division St., $6,395, owner is Kathleen Crum, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4100 E. Grand Ave., $8,250, owner is Jonathan Ainscough, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, tear off and install asphalt shingles

3061 E. Hickory St., $10,485, owner is Lynn Workman, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1624 E. Hinsdale Ave., $6,555, owner is Robert Holmees, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

658 W. Karen Court, $13,920, owner is Steve Horton, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3300 N. Las Vegas Drive, $12,255, owner is Jim Gandy, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

341 S. Linden Ave., $5,985, owner is Ann Williams, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4075 N. MacArthur Road, $1,500, owner and contractor is Patricia Stout, new chain link fence

561 S. McClellan, $2,500, owner and contractor is Chris Bell, 6 foot picket fence allowed in the side yard in the south side of property

90 Montgomery Place, $80,000, owner is Rob and Sherrill Goodwin, contractor is KLH Construction, kitchen and bath remodel

2125W. Packard St., $5,780, owner is Michael Kresse, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

254 N. Park Place, $2,210, owner is Brian Abbott, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., partial roof replacement

56 Phillips Drive, $7,575, owner is Marsha Porter, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2353 S. Rainwater Drive, $8,790, owner is Barb Olson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

780 W. South Side Drive, $1,924,000, owner is Brian Wofford, contractor is Storage Structures, foundation only- storage master 2-story, climate controlled, self storage

1197 N. Taylor Ave., 41,916, owner and contractor is Sherry Branson, 4 foot metal chain link fence

2202 Valley View Place, $7,420, owner is Jeff Kashefska, contractor Is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roofing

2004 S. Windsor Road, $4,200, owner is Amber Bertoldo, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., house roof replacement

2556 E. Wood St., $5,240, owner is Carla Spitzer, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1151 Woodridge Court, $17,560, owner is Kathy Shanefelt, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1280 Woodridge Court, $25,060, owner is Gene Fruit, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1304 N. 20th St., $19,175, owner is Peerless, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1320 S. 21st St., $5,510, owner and contractor is Steve Foglia, roof replacement

2410 S. 34th St., Apt. 3-D, $3,000, owner and contractor is Ethan Lange, redo deck

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

