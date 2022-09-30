The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2831 E. Main St., $7,000, owner is Carla Beck contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4680 Trevino Lane, $7,000, owner and contractor is Ribhi Qattoum, white Vinyl fence

2339 E. Hubbard Ave, $250,000, owner and contractor is Main Place Properties

556 N. Spangler Drive, $5,025, owner is Mark Renshaw, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2454 E. Hubbard Ave, $392,100, owner is Main Place Properties, contractor is Top Quality Roofing, roof replacement

4028 N. Newcastle Drive, $45,000, owner is Kevin Crouch, contractor is J.J. Swartz Co., interior Remodel with addition of rear sun deck

4 Arizona Drive, $31,104, owner is George Virden, contractor is Excel home Solar, interior Remodel with addition of rear sun deck

32 Ridge Lane Drive, $15,000, owner is Mary Brewster, contractor is Kendall Construction Inc., roof replacement from fire

2965 S. Olympia Drive, $12,000, owner is Sheyl and JD Stepney, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1041 N. Linden Ave., $10,005, owner is Earl Matthews, contractor is Promax Construction, replace shingle roof

39 N. Country Club Road, $20,000, owner is Marcy Rood, contractor is Matt Sykes, 12-by-14 foot pressure treated deck with stairs down the lake

1680 W. Wood St., $45,660, owner is L.C. and Tamara McClinton, contractor is AAA Windows/Siding/Roofing, replace shingles

54 Sandcreek Drive, $12,275, owner is Jean Long, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2410 N. Maple Ave., $5,420, owner is Floyd Rubin, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1623 E. Hinsdale Ave., $7,100 owner is Nikki Garry, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

1553 N Main St., $38,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home

1952 E. Prairie Ave., $269,999 , City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home

83 S. Country Club Road, $23,800, City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home

1465 E. Main St., $8,975, City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home

749 E Lincoln Ave., $8,200, City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home

2469 E. North St., $11,600, City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home

1467 N. Charles St., $8,500, City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home

1068 W. Cerro Gordo St., $11,500, City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home

1145 W Kirkland Drive, $225,000, owner is Millikin University c/o Facility Services, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of old gym, debris removal, concrete recycled, lot filled to grade, large tree removal

