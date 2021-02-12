The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
7 NE Carroll Drive, $3,400, owner and contractor is Israel Foster Jr., shed
401 Columbus Drive, $13,000, owner and contractor is Lauren Villarreal, building a detached garage measuring 42-by-28 foot
3027 S. Kingsley Drive, $27,000, owner and contractor is Christopher Moore, new 40-by-30 pole barn garage. Improved surface driveway when weather permits, existing shed removal
2255 W. Marietta St., $3,300, owner and contractor is Jon Bloomfield, 4 foot fence
4224 N. Prospect Drive, $156,963, owner and contractor is Walmart, online grocery pick up
1455 N. Union St., $14,200, owner is Hope Taylor, contractor is Buildmasters Construction, Inc., remove and replace roof, soffit and fascia
Demolition
821 N. Country Club Road, $6,500, owner and contractor is Tina Krinybaum, demolition of small house and shed.