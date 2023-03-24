Projects in Decatur

1726 S. 33rd St., $10,000, owner is Wade and Gwen Roberts, contractor is General Fence Co., replace chain link with 6 foot white solid vinyl fence

4020 N. Arthur Court, $2,200, owner and contractor is Aaron Damery, fencing along the entire eastern edge of property and between the garage and south of property

410 Southampton Drive, $10,000, owner is Kenneth Long, contractor is Greg Beer, fencing

811 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $10,280, owner is Peter Davis, contractor is Greg Beer, fencing

1171 W. Packard St., $7,900, owner is Michelle Downs, contractor is Greg Beer, fencing

3394 N. Brett Ave., $10,000, owner is Karen West, contractor is Promax Construction, replace main hip roof and back porch with shingles

1652 W. Sunset Ave., $14,212, owner Karla Fogerson, contractor is Sunrun/Kayla Mills, solar panels

275 E. Pershing Road, $6,600, owner is Club Car Wash Pershing LLC, contractor is Bill Yount Signs & Electric Inc., signage

1212 N. Pershing Road, $4,000, owner is State Farm Insurance, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., partial roof replacement

25 N. Country Club Road, $194,000, owner is Chris and Isabel Kopelke, contractor is Les Taylor Builders, Inc., new residence

Demolition

1517 N. Church St., $25,438, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking Inc., demolition of house, fence and all shrub brush removed

2115 E. Johns Ave., $2,550, owner is Jennifer Cherrick, contractor is RC Grounds Service, demolition of 20-by-20 foot garage, remove all debris and haul

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.