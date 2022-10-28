The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
304 S. 23rd Place, $2,800, owner is Shelita Strong, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., garage roof replacement
2280 W. Packard St., $7,000, owner is Evelyn Anderson, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement
1732 E. Cleveland Ave., $5,000, owner is Justin Philips, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement
2411 S. 34th St., 415,929, owner is Sam Tripiedi, contractor is David McLaughlin, vinyl fence
410 Shoreline Place, $30,000, owner is Steven Huss, contractor is JP's Remodeling, Inc., repair deck
3131 N. Water St., $136,664, owner is Memorial Health, contractor is Bendsen Signs Resale Graphics, signage
4037 Buckingham Drive, $59,072, owner is Leshawn Young, contractor is ADT Solar, solar panels
3333 E. Cedar St., $63,116, owner is Joshua Ryan, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, solar panels
1800 E. Lake Shore Drive, $539,990, owner is HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, contractor is O'Shea Builders, replacement of CT Machine
3633 W. Catherine Ave., $20,000, owner and contractor is Erin Spanberger, detached garage with carport
4550 Shadow Drive, $184,405, owner is Dee Blakey, contractor is BluSky Restoration, restoration from fire damage
5145 Melwood Court, $43,000, owner and contractor is John McClanahan, roof
2401 E. Eldorado St., $2,100, owner is John Wick, contractor is Charlie Smith Construction, garage roof
35 E. Carroll Drive, $13,000, owner and contractor is Chris Gordon, detached garage
4455 E. Cantrell St., 4125,000, owner and contractor is Brinkoetter Realtors Building and Remodeling,, addition for porch and bedroom
1029 N. Water St., $80,000, owner is WWP Properties, LLC, contractor is Romano Limited, interior new walls
Demolition
821 N. Water St., $57,698, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc, demolish building, haul debris
801 N. Water St., $13.875, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc, demolish building, haul debris
360 S. 19th St., $10,500, owner is Randall Garrett, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc, demolish house
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.