The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

304 S. 23rd Place, $2,800, owner is Shelita Strong, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., garage roof replacement

2280 W. Packard St., $7,000, owner is Evelyn Anderson, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement

1732 E. Cleveland Ave., $5,000, owner is Justin Philips, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement

2411 S. 34th St., 415,929, owner is Sam Tripiedi, contractor is David McLaughlin, vinyl fence

410 Shoreline Place, $30,000, owner is Steven Huss, contractor is JP's Remodeling, Inc., repair deck

3131 N. Water St., $136,664, owner is Memorial Health, contractor is Bendsen Signs Resale Graphics, signage

4037 Buckingham Drive, $59,072, owner is Leshawn Young, contractor is ADT Solar, solar panels

3333 E. Cedar St., $63,116, owner is Joshua Ryan, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, solar panels

1800 E. Lake Shore Drive, $539,990, owner is HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, contractor is O'Shea Builders, replacement of CT Machine

3633 W. Catherine Ave., $20,000, owner and contractor is Erin Spanberger, detached garage with carport

4550 Shadow Drive, $184,405, owner is Dee Blakey, contractor is BluSky Restoration, restoration from fire damage

5145 Melwood Court, $43,000, owner and contractor is John McClanahan, roof

2401 E. Eldorado St., $2,100, owner is John Wick, contractor is Charlie Smith Construction, garage roof

35 E. Carroll Drive, $13,000, owner and contractor is Chris Gordon, detached garage

4455 E. Cantrell St., 4125,000, owner and contractor is Brinkoetter Realtors Building and Remodeling,, addition for porch and bedroom

1029 N. Water St., $80,000, owner is WWP Properties, LLC, contractor is Romano Limited, interior new walls

Demolition

821 N. Water St., $57,698, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc, demolish building, haul debris

801 N. Water St., $13.875, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc, demolish building, haul debris

360 S. 19th St., $10,500, owner is Randall Garrett, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc, demolish house

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.