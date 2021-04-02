The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1850 Burning Tree, $4,600, owner is Mark Wintz, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., interior renovation
9 W. Diane Road, $16,500, owner and contractor is Steve Craycraft, covered deck 16-by-20 foot
120 N. Cobb Ave., $2,400, owner is Sean Jordan, contractor is Coach House, construct new garage 26-by-24 foot
4075 N. Greenswitch Road, $200,000, owner is Dan Cantrell, contractor is Schrock Builders, build a riding stable 80-by-144 foot
970 S. Hancock Drive, $4,600, owner is Mark Wintz, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement
2950 N. Jasper St., $2,000, owner is Hertz, contractor is Monitor Sign Service, one wall sign
1040 E. Lincoln Ave.,$ owner is Darenda Wagner, contractor is Buildmasters Construction Inc., roof replacement over lay on garage
1077 W. Marrietta St., $1,200, owner and contractor is Bryan Williams, 6 foot wood fence
2884 N. Monroe St., $57,563, owner and contractor is Benjamin Edwards, interior remodel, demo couple of walls, add one
19 Oak Ridge Drive, $5,200, owner and contractor is Tim Milhourser, adding on a 5-by-17 front porch
1821 S. Sandy Place, $7,000, owner is Tom Collier, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
743 E. Simpson Ave., $6,000, owner is George Mullins, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
443 Timber Drive, $6,400, owner is June McHugh, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
5005 E. William Street Road, $27,500, owner and contractor is Michael and Vickie Wigginton, new 28-by-24 detached garage - homeowner will install roofing.
2998 N. 22nd St., $100, owner and contractor is Smack'n Tacos, concession 03-15-2021 to 11-30-2021 Food Truck
2075 S. 32nd Place, $2,350, owner is Mike and Karen Kitchens, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
Demolition
120 N. Cobb Ave., $33,000, owner and contractor is Sean Jordan, demolish existing garage and slab
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.