The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1850 Burning Tree, $4,600, owner is Mark Wintz, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., interior renovation

9 W. Diane Road, $16,500, owner and contractor is Steve Craycraft, covered deck 16-by-20 foot

120 N. Cobb Ave., $2,400, owner is Sean Jordan, contractor is Coach House, construct new garage 26-by-24 foot

4075 N. Greenswitch Road, $200,000, owner is Dan Cantrell, contractor is Schrock Builders, build a riding stable 80-by-144 foot

970 S. Hancock Drive, $4,600, owner is Mark Wintz, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement

2950 N. Jasper St., $2,000, owner is Hertz, contractor is Monitor Sign Service, one wall sign

1040 E. Lincoln Ave.,$ owner is Darenda Wagner, contractor is Buildmasters Construction Inc., roof replacement over lay on garage

1077 W. Marrietta St., $1,200, owner and contractor is Bryan Williams, 6 foot wood fence

2884 N. Monroe St., $57,563, owner and contractor is Benjamin Edwards, interior remodel, demo couple of walls, add one