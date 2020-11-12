The latest building permits for Macon County

920 N. Union St., $40,000, owner is Good Samaritan Inn, contractor is 4mc Corporation, remove and repair an existing installation of siding window with sidewalk

Decatur demolition

2790 N. University Ave, $3,000, owner is Jay Atz, contractor is Jrh Services Llc, demolition of detached garage

Forsyth projects

728 Fairway Drive, $6,000, owner is Charles and Lisa Copples, contractor is General Fence, install new fence to limit access to rear of property.

852 W. Forsyth Pkwy, $300,000, owner is Chris and Michele Usinger, contractor is Watters Construction, construction of new residential home.

505 Greenbrier Lane, $7,000, owner is Mark Thompson, contractor is Zach Williams, swimming pool surround montage steel 3 rail 4 inch fence with 3 inch spacing, self closing gate with magna latch

230 Hickory Point Court, $40,000, owner is Jeff and Tami Becker, contractor is Jim Stumpf (Stumpf Construction), roof addition.