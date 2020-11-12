The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1412 E. Decatur St., $5,800, owner is Terry Hall, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement
349 N. Edward St., $10,000, owner is Ron Brownsfield, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
2145 W. Gary Court, $7,700, owner is Leroy Reed, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
440 E. Grove Road, $6,500, owner is Leon Metzer, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
205 E. Kellar Lane, $2,500, owner is Reggie Mull, contractor is Noahs Plumbing, remove and replace basement concrete blocks
11 Lincoln Place, $6,980, owner is Lyle Salmi, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
403 N. Main St., $10,000, owner is Cindy Wolfer Cedrick, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
3707 Northhaven Court, $103,735, owner is West Mount Apartments, contractor is Sentry Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2530 Redlich Court, $1,782, owner and contractor is Ilry Fox, 6 foot vinyl fence
920 N. Union St., $40,000, owner is Good Samaritan Inn, contractor is 4mc Corporation, remove and repair an existing installation of siding window with sidewalk
Decatur demolition
2790 N. University Ave, $3,000, owner is Jay Atz, contractor is Jrh Services Llc, demolition of detached garage
Forsyth projects
728 Fairway Drive, $6,000, owner is Charles and Lisa Copples, contractor is General Fence, install new fence to limit access to rear of property.
852 W. Forsyth Pkwy, $300,000, owner is Chris and Michele Usinger, contractor is Watters Construction, construction of new residential home.
505 Greenbrier Lane, $7,000, owner is Mark Thompson, contractor is Zach Williams, swimming pool surround montage steel 3 rail 4 inch fence with 3 inch spacing, self closing gate with magna latch
230 Hickory Point Court, $40,000, owner is Jeff and Tami Becker, contractor is Jim Stumpf (Stumpf Construction), roof addition.
147 Jack Lane, $3,000, owner is Scott Richardson, contractor is Diamond Buildings, deliver and set up of shed, 8-by-12 foot, on property behind garage.
497 Jacobs Way, $5,860, owner is Connie Hartman, contractor is Promax Construction, 14-by14 foot new deck on rear of house.
145 Lea Lane, $16,000, owner is Kristen Peters, contractor is Sullivan Developers, 14-by-22 foot garage addition.
346 Loma Drive, $319, owner and contractor is Russ Stuart, Install 8-by-10 foot metal shed.
515 Loma Drive, $1,100, owner is Shannon Miller, contractor is General Fence Company, small fence/dog run.
1004 Malinda Court, $1,000, owner and contractor is Hung Tuong Nguyen, driveway.
531 Park Place, $12,000, owner is Jim Lambert, contractor is McWilliams Construction, rebuild sun porch.
934 Sebroll Drive, $1,500, owner is Christine Chandler, contractor is Lorin Riddle, install new vinyl 6 foot white privacy fence
132 Shadow Ridge Blvd, $4,000, owner is Fred and Patricia Baietto, contractor is Horve Brothers, fence
712 South US Route 51, $6,000, owner is Pat and Gayle Coit, contractor is Carl Clark, Drive extension
814 Stevens Creek Blvd, $3,000, owner is Randy and Arils DeJaynes, contractor is Miller Storage Buildings, pre-fab garden shed brought in and assembled by contractor.
857 Stevens Crook Court, $12,000, owner is Jared Wheeler, contractor is SA Lewis, replace porch with footings and cap with gable roof, replace sidewalk.
456 Tyrone Drive, $1,000, owner is David S. Smith, contractor is Ethan Funkhouser, concrete pad behind garage, 19-by19 foot. Repair two slabs on sidewalk next to garage.
