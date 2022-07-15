The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
263 E. Christine St., $8,000, owner is Tony Poraino, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2020 W. Division St., $19,600, owner is Sarah Boline, contractor is Freedom Forever IL, LLC, install a PV Rooftop Solar 28
14 Greenridge Drive, $9,800, owner is Linda Porter, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
996 W. Harrison Ave., $120,000, owner and contractor is Newells Auto Body, Parts department addition
121 S. Oakcrest Ave., $150,000, owner and contractor is William and Terri Booker, contractor is KLH Construction. kitchen remodel, garage addition, room addition and front porch
2535 S. Tanglewood Drive, $379,000, owner is Jum Wingfield, contractor is Les Taylor Builders, Inc., new residence
Demolition
3301 E. William St., $5,000, owner is Lana Proffitt, contractor is Jeff Lamm, demolish a condemned home
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.