Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

263 E. Christine St., $8,000, owner is Tony Poraino, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2020 W. Division St., $19,600, owner is Sarah Boline, contractor is Freedom Forever IL, LLC, install a PV Rooftop Solar 28

14 Greenridge Drive, $9,800, owner is Linda Porter, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

996 W. Harrison Ave., $120,000, owner and contractor is Newells Auto Body,  Parts department addition

121 S. Oakcrest Ave., $150,000, owner and contractor is William and Terri Booker, contractor is KLH Construction. kitchen remodel, garage addition, room addition and front porch

2535 S. Tanglewood Drive, $379,000, owner is Jum Wingfield, contractor is Les Taylor Builders, Inc., new residence

Demolition

 3301 E. William St., $5,000, owner is Lana Proffitt, contractor is Jeff Lamm, demolish a condemned home

 

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

