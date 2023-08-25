Projects in Decatur
10 W. Brownlow Drive, $16,100, owner is Erma Chatham, contractor is Freedom Forever, Rooftop Solar 17
3450 W. Lafayette Ave., $800, owner and contractor is David Powell, decking material
63 Ridgecrest Drive, $8,370, owner is Mike Wendell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
717 Shorewood Road, $18,465, owner is Larry Mclaughlin, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
786 W. Waggoner St., $9,805, owner is Karin Webster, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
165 S Price St., $6,495, owner is Tina Hutchins, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
885 W. Waggoner St., $26,200, owner is Ronald Steele, contractor is Midwest Garage Builders, detached garage
3246 Vining Drive, $8,000, owner is Christelle Harding, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1739 W. Moorwood Drive, $14,900, owner is Debra Bursey, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.