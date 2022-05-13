The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1140 N. Columbia Drive, $6,914, owner and contractor is Mark and Johanne Maple, galvanized chain link fence

648 N. Excelsior St., $9,324, owner is Rosalie Eubanks, contractor is Promax Construction, repair from half of shingle roof, tree damage

711 N. Excelsior St., $6,500, owner is Joseph Nunn, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3077 E. Fitzgerald Road, $20,000, owner is Don Marsh, contractor is Glenn McDuffie, new 14-by-17 foot deck with roof

42 Grays Lane, $6,544, owner is Patricia E. Gogerty, contractor is Stephanie Guerro, chain link fence down property line inclosing the pool

52 N. Lynette Place, $7,730, owner is Tom Johnson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1836 E. Moore St., $100. owner is Nora Watters, contractor is Chuck Jolly, wheel chair ramp donated by Ameren

5 Northland Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is Robert Jonquet, replace exterior doors and windows including framing

1098 N. Oakcrest Ave., $2,800, owner is Betty Bolhorst, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1205 W. Pineview Court, $16,000, owner and contractor is Joseph Jaskins, 6 foot vinyl fence to replace existing cedar fence

47 S. Sadowski Court, $9,500, owner is Judy Perkins, contractor is McClanahan Builders, remove and replace 19-by-10 foot deck

1190 W. South Side Drive, $100, owner and contractor is Gloria Hernandez, food truck

2253 Straza Court, $11,200, owner is Joel Jaras, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1003 W. Sunset Ave., $5,400, owner is Ben Ford contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

600 E. Wabash Ave., $25,000, owner is John Neumann, contractor is AAM, Inc., new Sand Tank

Demolition

237 W. Division St., $14,000, owner is Ricky Bates, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a family home

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

