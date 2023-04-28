Projects in Decatur

40 North Drive, $3,700, owner is Verdie and Louise Dotson, contractor is Promax Construction, replace garage roof

3115 Holly Drive, $17,532, owner is Sandra Rawls Chapple, contractor is Promax Construction, replace backyard patio cover, new gutters and downspout

2353 Carriage Lane, $3,283, owner and contractor is Robert Kater, chain-link fence

3181 Fair Oaks Drive, $4,500, owner is Robert Haines, contractor is Tim Howard, deck

9 Oak Ridge Drive, $75,000, owner and contractor is Darren Reynolds, boat house and retaining wall

1185 E. Mueller Ave., $5,000, owner is Tara Handcock, contractor is David Mattingly, tear off and re-shingle

3303 N. Tropicana Road, $25,504, owner is Mary Peck, contractor is CR Solar LLC, roof mounted solar panels

2726 Essex Place, $9,560, owner is Marvin Ford, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2805 N. Main St., $5,000, owner and contractor is Gezim Bekteshi, removal of counter top and serving area

1922 W. Riverview Ave., $6,382, owner is Rod Beard, contractor is Macon County Fence Co., gate in front and back along east side of property

1925 W. Wood St., $34,000, owner is Erwin Arrends, contractor is Route 66 Solar, 27 solar panels

2060 W. Cerro Gordo St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Joshua Jones, roofing, dry wall, toilet, sink installation and flooring

246 Troy Lane, $6,000, owner is Choice Properties, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3440 E. Redlich Drive, $9,800, owner is Craig Smith, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

225 N. Water St., Unit Suite 101, $50,000, owner is Tom Brinkoetter, contractor is Brinkoetter-Doolin Construction, add sales counter and general remodel of space

2165 W. Packard St., $3,320, owner is Connie Cook, contractor is Gregory Beer, 6 foot premium treated wood fencing

151 N. Main St., $11,865, owner is Heritage Behavioral Health Center, contractor is Dynagraphics Inc., signage

1058 W. Sunset Ave., $500, owner and contractor is Jarius Spence, 7 panel wood fence on side of house

15 East Drive, $500, owner and contractor is Tiffany Bell, garage

20 Barclay Court, $3,000, owner and contractor is Leslie Murphy, 6 foot part of side and 4 foot rest of the side fence

770 E. Eldorado St., $37,000, owner is IMCO Utility Supply Co., contractor is Clean Cut Services, replacing doors and some siding

1117 Wedgewood Court, $56,000, owner is Deborah Jones, contractor is CMR Energy Consulting, roof mounted photovoltaic solar panels

845 W. Center St., $8,000, owner is Conrad Lee, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement

2041 E. North St., $12,000, owner is Rosaly Bates, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement

3450 W Lafayette Ave., $12,000, owner is Ann Fullenwider, contractor is David Powell, tear off roof, replace with new trusses, sheeting and shingles

1413 W. Riverview Ave., $43,000, owner is Leslie Betsko, contractor is Marcus Mumm, solar panels

2055 S. Friel Court, $23,277, owner is Tara Brinkoetter, contractor is David McLaughlin, Custom Landscapes, Inc., 10-by-15-by-28 foot deck

3158 E. Garfield Ave., $9,136, owner is Breann Lanter, contractor is Central Roofing LLC, install asphalt shingles

Demolition

1626 E. North St., $16,675, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of Residential Structure

1620 N. 28th St., $600, owner and contractor is Debra Koin, demolition of a garage

725 S. Oakland Ave., $8,000, owner is Mac and Mary Mabon, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of property, haul debris, grade and seed

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.