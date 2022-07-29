The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1440 N. Maple Ave., 4200, owner and contractor is Eddie Young, roof
1520 W. Cushing St., $5,000, owner and contractor is Kelly Burnett Long, roof beams replacement
1647 Home Park Ave., $1,000, owner and contractor is Amy Sheffield, fence for trash concealment
710 W. South Side Drive, $20,000, owner is Storage Masters South Shores, LLC, contractor is T-Mobile c/o SMJ International, T-Mobile is proposing to collocate at this site
248 Silver Drive, $6,500, owner is Chris Blankenship, contractor is William Roof Jr., replace beam and framing inspection
4516 E. Beacon Court, 48,000, owner is Lina Liokumovich, contractor is Michael McClanahan, remove and replace 16-by-10 foot deck
4902 E. Beacon Drive, $4,400, owner and contractor is Kaylee Bastien, portable 10-by-16 foot double metal shed installed
2085 S. Friel Court, $7,260, owner is Chris Hartwig, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
138 S. Westdale Ave., $6,730, owner is Mike Debrun, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
16 Medial Drive, $6,150, owner is Sally Holcomb, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
125 W. Dover Drive, 48,670, owner is Terry Ellis, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
348 W. Prairie Ave., $12,000, owner is Heritage Behavioral Health Center, contractor is Dee Morgan, adding an enclosed patio to side of building
1051 Valley View Court, $8,000, owner and contractor is Travis Adams, building and upper and lower deck
1474 E. Logan St., 43,500, owner is Jeff Nihiser, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1738 E. Division St., $3,200, owner is Todd Grober, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
203 W. Wayside Ave., $14,109, owner is Esther Foster, contractor is Central Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1613 W. Riverview Ave., $5,600, owner is John Branyan, contractor is Charles Smith Construction, PLLC, roof replacement
2525 E. Brooks Drive, $4,600, owner is Dennis Drew, contractor is Charles Smith Construction, PLLC, roof replacement
4334 N. Prospect Drive, $931,000, owner is Walmart, Inc., contractor is Poettker Construction Co., interior grocery remodel and construction of shop-in produce cooler
3338 N. Taylor Ave., $14,000, owner is Terry Richards, contractor is Tri Star Home Improvements, Inc., install new deck with roof
2260 Gary Drive, $21,014, owner is Gary Baylor, contractor is Legacy Solar, roof mounted solar array
1755 Granite Road, $40,000, owner is Dan Murphy, contractor is KLH Construction, cosmetic fire and smoke damage repair
10 Enlow Drive, $6,500, owner is Lisa Warner, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement, house only
445 S. Oakland Ave., $8,800, owner is Daniel Jones, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
Demolition
1502 N. Church St., $7,800, owner is Dan Steffeny, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of house, haul debris, grade and seed
2811 E. Harrison Ave., $7,000, owner is Bill Brocksmith, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of house, haul debris, grade and seed
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.