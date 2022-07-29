The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1440 N. Maple Ave., 4200, owner and contractor is Eddie Young, roof

1520 W. Cushing St., $5,000, owner and contractor is Kelly Burnett Long, roof beams replacement

1647 Home Park Ave., $1,000, owner and contractor is Amy Sheffield, fence for trash concealment

710 W. South Side Drive, $20,000, owner is Storage Masters South Shores, LLC, contractor is T-Mobile c/o SMJ International, T-Mobile is proposing to collocate at this site

248 Silver Drive, $6,500, owner is Chris Blankenship, contractor is William Roof Jr., replace beam and framing inspection

4516 E. Beacon Court, 48,000, owner is Lina Liokumovich, contractor is Michael McClanahan, remove and replace 16-by-10 foot deck

4902 E. Beacon Drive, $4,400, owner and contractor is Kaylee Bastien, portable 10-by-16 foot double metal shed installed

2085 S. Friel Court, $7,260, owner is Chris Hartwig, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

138 S. Westdale Ave., $6,730, owner is Mike Debrun, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

16 Medial Drive, $6,150, owner is Sally Holcomb, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

125 W. Dover Drive, 48,670, owner is Terry Ellis, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

348 W. Prairie Ave., $12,000, owner is Heritage Behavioral Health Center, contractor is Dee Morgan, adding an enclosed patio to side of building

1051 Valley View Court, $8,000, owner and contractor is Travis Adams, building and upper and lower deck

1474 E. Logan St., 43,500, owner is Jeff Nihiser, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1738 E. Division St., $3,200, owner is Todd Grober, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

203 W. Wayside Ave., $14,109, owner is Esther Foster, contractor is Central Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1613 W. Riverview Ave., $5,600, owner is John Branyan, contractor is Charles Smith Construction, PLLC, roof replacement

2525 E. Brooks Drive, $4,600, owner is Dennis Drew, contractor is Charles Smith Construction, PLLC, roof replacement

4334 N. Prospect Drive, $931,000, owner is Walmart, Inc., contractor is Poettker Construction Co., interior grocery remodel and construction of shop-in produce cooler

3338 N. Taylor Ave., $14,000, owner is Terry Richards, contractor is Tri Star Home Improvements, Inc., install new deck with roof

2260 Gary Drive, $21,014, owner is Gary Baylor, contractor is Legacy Solar, roof mounted solar array

1755 Granite Road, $40,000, owner is Dan Murphy, contractor is KLH Construction, cosmetic fire and smoke damage repair

10 Enlow Drive, $6,500, owner is Lisa Warner, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement, house only

445 S. Oakland Ave., $8,800, owner is Daniel Jones, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

Demolition

1502 N. Church St., $7,800, owner is Dan Steffeny, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of house, haul debris, grade and seed

2811 E. Harrison Ave., $7,000, owner is Bill Brocksmith, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of house, haul debris, grade and seed

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.