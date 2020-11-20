The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
4856 Arbor Court, $18,900, owner and contractor is Shirley Prycznski, add 8-by-13 4 season sunroom to back of existing home
415 E. Ash Ave, $19,000, owner is Bank Calumet NA Trust No. 2362, contractor is Promax Construction, shingle over
3204 Bluebird Drive, $500, owner and contractor is Juan Negrete, installing 12-by-14 metal shed
3204 Bluebird Drive, $700, owner and contractor is Juan Negrete, 6 foot fence
1816 Burning Tree Drive, $14,000, owner and contractor is Amy Bleifnick, screen porch addition
272 E. Center St., $1,900, owner and contractor is Chaninie Cook, rebuilding front porch
2449 W. Forrest Ave., $3,200, owner and contractor is David Wence, 10-by-14 shed
1396 S. Hilton St., $26,000, owner and contractor is Phil Gehrken, bring up to code, repair windows, electrical, plumbing
1329 E. Lawrence St., $46,805, owner and contractor is Grace Newsome, windows, doors, floor coverings, concrete paint, bath remodel
1939 W. Pebble Beach Drive, $180,000, owner is Chad and Natalie Corley, contractor is Kondritz Construction, addition on home
1444 E. Prairie Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Andre Barron, repair foundation on west side of house and adding porch on east side of house
2530 Redlich Court, $1,782, owner and contractor is Ilry Fox, 6 foot vinyl fence
554 S. Seigel St., $5,000, owner is Tom Kramer, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement
4920 E. Stewart Drive, $5,300, owner is Debbie and Brian Wiright, contractor is Trimby and Son, adding front porch, 8-by-6 foot with a 24-by-6 foot walk way
3285 W. Westminster Ave., $3,097, owner and contractor is Mark Kennendy, 4 foot chain link fence
1850 W. William St., $26,200, owner is Kimberly and Allen Ralph, contractor is Service Master, fore restoration for garage
3415 E. William St., $500, owner and contractor is Jason and Sandy Ragan, 10-by-12 foot shed
20 5th Drive, $12,000, owner and contractor is Vicky and Randy Schume, repair wall that was damaged from vehicle and install new egress window
