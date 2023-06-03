Projects in Decatur

3614 Plover Drive, $38,000, owner is Kenneth Knox, contractor Promax Construction, construct sunroom, replace deck and floor on back patio

190 N. Merchant St., $12,000, owner and contractor is Design Air HVAC, replacement of roof mounted A/C. air handlers in the basement

1703 E. Walnut St., $150, owner and contractor is Karla Johnson, 4 foot chain-link fence

3576 E. Redlich Drive, $25,452, owner is Benjamin Winick, contractor is Titan Solar Power, solar panels and upgrading the main service panel

1611 E. Wood St., $300, owner and contractor is Carl Robison, chain-link fence around front yard and privacy fence in back yard on 1613 E. Wood St.

1497 W. Hunt St., $5,000, owner is Betsy Campbell, contractor is O&G and Sons Construction, roof replacement on upper and front porch

1713 Bob-O-Link Drive, $10,000, owner and contractor is Doug Dean, install a Generac Generator and Transfer Switch

1270 E. Johns Ave., $2,500, owner and contractor is Randy Kirkland, 10-by-16 foot accessory shed

377 S. Delmar Ave., $9,250, owner is Benjamin and Aubrey Hawkinson, contractor is Promax Construction, roof shingles

122 S. Hillcrest Blvd., $8,000, owner is Austin Praisley, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement

1574 N. Warren St., $8,000, owner and contractor is Fatimata Seck, roof and porch repair

1353 E. Mound Road, $5,150, owner is James Hall, contractor is Design Air HTG. & A/C, LLC, replace air conditioning

1939 N. Church St., $500 owner and contractor is Adrianna Rodriquez, wood fence

495 N. 22nd St., $600, owner and contractor is Thomas Crowe, temporary power pole

2880 N. Oakland Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Thomas Crowe, emergency light compliance

269 S. Linden Ave., $5,168, owner is Wade Watson, contractor is General Fence Company, black vinyl chain-link fence

912 S. Jackson St., $1400, owner and contractor is Richard Johnson, replacing amp panelboard

2034 S. Mount Zion Road, $6,500, owner is Cohen Development, contractor is D Binder Mechanical, Inc., add hand sink at bar area and hub drain in back for ice machine, replacing compartment sink and grease trap provided by owner

1060 S. Veech Lane, $4,600, owner and contractor is Tom Wiegan, new deck

1120 E. Buena Vista Ave., $3,405, owner is Derek Spangler, contractor is General Fence, replace fence

3850 N. Lourdes Drive, $24,820, owner is Our Lady of Lourdes, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2097 E. Decatur St., $5,250, owner is Mark Petrowsky, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1157 E. Cantrell St., $100, owner and contractor is Paula Bradley, putting up chain link fence panels

275 Victoria Court, $4,640, owner is Paige Shipp, contractor is SK Exteriors, galvanized fence

4631 E. Maryland St., $18,000, owner is MRP Decatur LLC, contractor is Bendsen Signs & Graphics Inc., signage

375 Bay Shore Drive, $11,270, owner is Kevin Cheatam, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3067 S. Olympia Drive, $9,145, owner is Kevin McCoy, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3665 E. Meadow Lane, $17,650, owner is Ed Howell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4565 Williamsburg Drive, $13,540, owner is Kevin Adbullah, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1321 W. Sunset Ave., $5,370, owner is Jenny Myers, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

210 Troy Lane, $1,000, owner and contractor is Owen Majeres, replace pedestal for mobile home

622 S. Oakland Court, $7,200, owner is Hassan Helm, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2826 E. Cardinal Drive, $2,300, owner and contractor is Stephanie Embry, 6 foot wood fence

1621 N. Lowber St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Thomas Crowe, replace damaged meter

888 W. North St., $10,000, owner is J. Russell, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement

950 E. Clay St., $8,600, owner and contractor is Kip Jones, drywall, flooring, window and general repairs etc.

520 E. Kellar Lane, $4,980, owner is Todd Ellis, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

91 Meadow Terrace Place, $4,765, owner is Shane Fancher, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1421 W. Masters Lane, $8,780, owner is Jim Campbell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1349 W. Provost Ave., $7,550, owner is Ian Frees, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof proposal

1167 W. Sunset Ave., 46,900, owner is Dorothy Helm, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

8 North Drive, $7,440, owner is Michael Buckley, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

541 W. Division St., $19,999, owner and contractor is Delihah Horne, demolition of house

1202 E. Eldorado St., $149,000, owner is Farhan Mohammed, contractor is S Shafer Excavating, demolition and removal of the property

1140 W. Sunset Ave., $622,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is S Shafer Excavating, demolition of Woodrow Wilson School

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.