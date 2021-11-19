The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

24 N. Barnes Drive, $1,499, owner and contractor is Daniel Waldrop, 4 foot chain link fence

2160 S. Franklin Street Road, $5,000, owner is Finley, Harolyn Cook and JD, contractor is Promax, replace one roof section on front porch eave to ridge

453 W. Green St., $40,875, owner is Ethel Murphy, contractor is ICMS, replace roof, new gutters, replace windows and front porch

1065 N. Lake Shore Drive, $7,000, owner is Marcia Stanchiewitz, contractor if Promax, roof and shingles replacement

3690 E. Lost Bridge Road, $10,000, owner is Joe Jordan, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement

621 S. Maffit St., $1,114, owner and contractor is Jennifer Meador, 3 foot vinyl fence

706 Millstream Place, $8,486, owner and contractor is Elaine Mayberry, pre-built greenhouse

2345 E. North St., $5,210, owner is Larry Thicksten, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, roof replacement

743 Shorewood Drive, $6,110, owner is Linda Mendehall, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, roof replacement

2380 N. Summit Ave., $10,000, owner is Robert Henderson, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

2618 S. Taylor Rd., $8,486, owner and contractor is Mary Beth Scott, Deck extension

2970 Wasson Way, $5,845, owner is David Larrick, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, roof replacement

Demolition

605 E. Center St., $8,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house, haul debris, grade and seed

1269 E. Cantrell St., $10,700, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house, haul debris, grade and seed

909 N. College St., $12,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of property

820 S. Maffit St., $8,200, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house, haul debris, grade and seed

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

