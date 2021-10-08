The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1691 E. Cantrell St., $60,000, owner and contractor is Habitat for Humanity, new construction of house

4711 N. Barberry Court, $17,999, owner is Fred Koester, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

805 W. North St., $15,000, owner is Heather Rickman, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

101 W. McKinley Ave., $138,000, owner is Lillibridge Healthcare Services, Inc., contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, replace roof system

945 W. Olive St., $5,280, owner is Amanda Banning, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1829 E. Prairie Ave., $4,500, owner is Katrina Taylor, contractor is Jeff Hammer, rebuild from porch

1415 N. University St., $400, owner and contractor is Marilyn Smith, 4 foot chain link fence

3245 Uptown Lane, $9,200, owner is Aaron Simmons, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc, roof replacement

3930 N. Water St., $980, owner is Lorin Riddle, contractor is Riddle Construction, 3 sides of wood fence around back porch

3700 W. Westlawn Ave., $5,710, owner is Macon County Fair Association, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1545 E. Winnetka Ave., $5,00, owner and contractor is Salomon Milla, 12-by-14 deck

1724 E. Wood St., $5,000, owner and contractor is Sandra Yelovich, roof replacement

Demolition

573 W. Sawyer St., $1,260, owner is Gerard Whelan, contractor is Darrel Dipple, demolition of garage

Forsyth

795 Christopher Drive, $8,797, owner is Todd Janes and Aimee Pannbacker, contractor is HPL Construction, 4 foot wood fence around backyard

7 McDonald Ave., $1,500, owner is Chris Bensen, contractor is A-1 Fencing, chain link fence in backyard

121 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $390,000, owner is Bill Mitchell, contractor is Les Taylor Blds, Inc., new residence

786 Spyglass Blvd., $4,000, owner and contractor is Daniel Walker, Jr., stand alone shed

402 Tyrone Drive, $8,493, owner is John and Melenie Milliman, contractor is Everlast Portable Buildings, LLC, grade yard and lay down 6 inches of aggregated bed. Set prefabbed storage shed on pad

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

