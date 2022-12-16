 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1309 N. Gulick Ave., $3,000, owner is Fannie Cole, contractor is Freeman Franklin tearing down a garage

302 Shoreline Place, $17,205, owner is Bruce Bullamore, contractor is Scott Decker, Roof-Mounted Solar Panel Installation     

141 N. Main St., $7,000, owner is Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater, contractor is General Fence Company, 7 foot fence on north and south ends of property in ally with two walk through panic gates and two sets of pull through gates 

709 E. McKinley Ave., $400,000, owner is CCI Properties, contractor is CCI-Redi Mix, new concrete batch plant – foundation only

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

