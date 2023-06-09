Projects in Decatur

10 Calumet Road, $8,400, owner is Crystal Ward, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

250 N. Water St., $147,319, owner is Decatur Management Services, contractor is King Lar Roofing, Inc., tear off top floor roof and replace

3500 N. 27th St., $254,497, owner is Joe Moody, contractor is Performance Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4639 N. Neeley Ave., owner is James Bond, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

91 Nolen Drive, $15,340, owner is William Brown, contractor is Contemporary Contracting LLC DBA Sunsent Solar, roof mounted solar installation

1760 S. Commonwealth Av3e., $9,000, owner is Matt Sunderland, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, roofing

32 Greenridge Drive, $12.457, owner is Annie Diller, contractor is Honest Abe Roofing, shingles and gutter replacement

269 S. Linden Ave., $5,168, owner Wade Watson, contractor is General Fence Company, black vinyl chain-link fence

1167 W. Sunset Ave., $6,900, owner is Dorothy Helm, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

2710 N. Water St., $2,500, owner is St. Teresa High School, contractor is Quality Excavating, remove old shed

865 W. Wood St., $41,456, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc.

Forsyth

170 E. Ruehl St., $3,500, owner and contractor is Ajay Seth, fence

122 Shadow Ridge Court, $6,000, owner is John and Marybeth Althoff, contractor is Quik-N-Ez Concrete, pickleball court

848 Jacobs Way, $3,000, owner and contractori s Bin Xin Guo, fence

5B Jacobs Way, $2,252, owner is Trent Yonker, contractor is General Fence Company, black vinyl chain-link fence

919 James Court, $8,111, owner is Robert and Lindy Blackwell, contractor is Troy O'Slay/Marten Portable Buildings, add shed in backyard

866 Stevens Creek Blvd., $0, owner is Rey Rodriguez, contractor is David Buryon, build gazebo kit on concrete pad

533 Marion Ave., $22,000, owner is American Tower Corp./Verizon, contractor is SMJ International, added antennas and related wireless equipment added to tower

5537 N. Oakland Ave., $4,000, owner is Julie Austin, contractor is Sherry Weikle, deck

559 Park Place Court, $48,000, owner is Rose Marie Thompson, contractor is Creative Sunrooms, replacing screen walls with all-season walls and concrete floor with footings

280 Kate Court, $5,300, owner is Ted and Lori Wright, contractor is Heartland Sheds -Lowes, installing shed

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.