The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
4737 N. Redbud Court, $15,000, owner is George and Patricia Yuetten, contractor is JDM Custom Construction, LLC, enlarge laundry by 4 feet and construct new floor
9 Enlow Drive, owner and contractor is Carl Jones, repair joist and structural surface
1540 Home Park Ave., $3,339, owner and contractor is Paul Jacobs, roof replacement
601 E. William St., $20,000, owner is Vieweg Properties, contractor is Jim Hoback, remodel existing office building
Demolition
2405 S. Angle Court, owner is Lewis Rental, contractor is Tyce Manhanna Excavating, remove existing structure and all concrete on property
1062 W. Packard St., $23,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc.
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.
