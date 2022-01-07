 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

  • 0

Projects in Decatur

4737 N. Redbud Court, $15,000, owner is George and Patricia Yuetten, contractor is JDM Custom Construction, LLC, enlarge laundry by 4 feet and construct new floor

9 Enlow Drive, owner and contractor is Carl Jones, repair joist and structural surface

1540 Home Park Ave., $3,339, owner and contractor is Paul Jacobs, roof replacement

601 E. William St., $20,000, owner is Vieweg Properties, contractor is Jim Hoback, remodel existing office building

Demolition

2405 S. Angle Court, owner is Lewis Rental, contractor is Tyce Manhanna Excavating, remove existing structure and all concrete on property

1062 W. Packard St., $23,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc.

People are also reading…

 

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News