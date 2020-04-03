The latest building permits for Macon County

New construction in Decatur
2504 N. Water St., $899,000, owner is MBR Management, contractor is Drake Homes, new restaurant
Projects in Decatur
2810 E. Cardinal Drive, $4,850, owner is Chris Bradshaw, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1823 W. Cooper Drive, $1,500, owner is Kay Borders, contractor is Promax Construction, replace burned ceiling joists, install header beam above ceiling
1383 E. Decatur St., $700, owner is Mary Durnil, contractor is David A. Mattingly, roof
390 W. Eldorado St., $25,000, owner is Black & Co., contractor is Steven Cornell Construction, interior remodeling
1973 E. Florida Court, $4,840, owner is Kathy Morrison, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof
836 W. Forest Ave., $5,260, owner is Carol Sampson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1660 W. Forest Ave., $3,550, owner is Matt Lewis, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3130 S. Franklin Street Road, $8,930, owner is Jim Miller, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
101 W. Heather Hills Drive, $5,830, owner is Deb Miller, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
519 N. Monroe St., $17,600, owner is Peerless Cleaners, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Co., roof replacement
45 Oak Ridge Drive, $6,935, owner is Mike Wortman, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
174 N. Park Place, $7,400, owner is Bruce Frantz, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
985 W. Pershing Road, $2,500, owner and contractor is The Snowball Effect, concession setup April 1 to Nov. 30, 2020
716 W. Prairie Ave., $11,174, owner is Jan Taylor, contractor is Promax Construction, replaced shingled roof sections
1763 W. Ravina Park Road, $5,250, owner is Jim Davis, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1430 E. Sedgwick St., $1,000, owner and contractor is Amiea Bramlett, roof
253 Southmoreland Place, $100,000, owner is Joe Highcock, contractor is Ed and Joe Highcock, remodel kitchen and bath
479 Timber Drive, $5,950, owner is Mike Peterman, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
Demolitions
1625 W. Garfield Ave., owner and contractor is Claude Bradshaw, house
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
