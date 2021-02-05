 Skip to main content
The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

2537 E. Division St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Jason Reilly, tear off shingles, replace plywood and repair roof trusses. Remove siding, put flashing and foam insulation up for new siding and reshingle, make new awning and redo front and back porches

5 S. Hilltop Drive, $55,000, owner is Doug Gist, contractor is Soy City Construction, Fire restoration - rebuild portion of attached garage

1136 E. Main St., $200, owner and contractor is Robert Lewis, car ran into patio and knocked down corner pillar, replacing pillar

4980 E. Stewart Drive, $14,000, owner and contractor is Dan Benscoter, detached pool deck and open from porch 300 square feet

Demolition

821 N. Country Club Road, $6,500, owner and contractor is Tina Krinybaum, demolition of small house and shed

1052 W. Tuttle St., $700, owner and contractor is Fannie Cole, demolition of garage

