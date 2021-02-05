The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
2537 E. Division St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Jason Reilly, tear off shingles, replace plywood and repair roof trusses. Remove siding, put flashing and foam insulation up for new siding and reshingle, make new awning and redo front and back porches
5 S. Hilltop Drive, $55,000, owner is Doug Gist, contractor is Soy City Construction, Fire restoration - rebuild portion of attached garage
1136 E. Main St., $200, owner and contractor is Robert Lewis, car ran into patio and knocked down corner pillar, replacing pillar
4980 E. Stewart Drive, $14,000, owner and contractor is Dan Benscoter, detached pool deck and open from porch 300 square feet
Demolition
821 N. Country Club Road, $6,500, owner and contractor is Tina Krinybaum, demolition of small house and shed
1052 W. Tuttle St., $700, owner and contractor is Fannie Cole, demolition of garage