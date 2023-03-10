Projects in Decatur

2064 N. Woodford St., $25,000, owner and contractor is Homes by Dogs, LLC / Rachel Howie, partial permit for toilet area, office rooms, bathroom and kitchenette

864 W. Forest Ave., $20,026, owner is Ryan Blankenship, contractor is Sunrun, rooftop solar panels and on detached structure

4403 Palmer Court, 15,320, owner is Joyce Clark, contractor is Promax Construction, new Trex composite deck on back porch, steps and rails on both sides

1761 E. Decatur St., $9,380, owner is Loren Trotter, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

3130 Colorado Drive, $40,278, owner is Katherine Wood, contractor is ADT Solar, rooftop Qcell 365 panels

2016 S. Mount Zion Road, $400,000, owner is Net Lease Properties, contractor is Johannes Construction, foundation work, site work, site utilities and building utilities

2655 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $100,000, owner is Illinois Power Corp./Ameren, contractor is Sprectrum 10 wireless, install new AT&T Antennas

228 Drexel Court, $5,700, owner is James Fredericks, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1080 E. Mound Road, $36,500, owner is Premiere Dental Care of Decatur, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2050 N. 27th St., $7,000, owner is Roger Elliot, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

807 W. Leafland Ave., $16,922, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of structure

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.