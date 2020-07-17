The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1865 Burning Tree Drive, $10,000, owner is Mr. and Mrs. Dahman, contractor is Kondritz Construction, replacing front porch and add new roof over porch

566 N. Carolina Ave., $3,790, owner is Tim Hilbrick, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1661 W. Center St., $7,500, owner is Michael and Misty Balvanz, contractor is Promax Construction, replacing roof

3303 Chat Drive, $7,500,owner is Robert Bellah, contractor is Skelley Construction Inc, tear off and replace roof

3113 Colorado Drive, $500, owner and contractor is Riddle Construction, 6-foot wooden privacy fence

2752 S. Cragston Place, $7,330, owner is Rick Johnson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2526 S. Deerfield Court, $11,900, owner is Mark & Gail Dunham, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

210 N. Dennis Ave., owner is Carol Pearson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1950 N. Dennis Ave., $4,960, owner is Doug Hartwig, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4661 N. Dogwood Court, $48,921, owner is Gary and Jan Sicbert, contractor is Sun Structure Designs, Inc. 14-by-14 foot four seasons room and 12-by-12 foot raised concrete patio

4792 N. Dogwood Court, $11,354, owner is Walter Moore, contractor is Custom Landscapes Inc, replace existing deck

944 N. Fairview Ave., $1,050, owner and contractor is James Place, 4-foot fence

2621 Franklin Street Road, $8,593, owner is Ron White, contractor is Cooper Brothers Construction, deck

103 W. Heather Hills Drive, $7,500, owner is Keith Stricker, contractor is David A. Mattingly

3153 Heather Hills Court, $1,783, owner and contractor is Ken Czajkowski, chain link fence

3591 Hummingbird Drive, $3,120, owner is Rebecca Alexander, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc.. roof replacement

606 W. Imoden Drive, $152,663, owner is International Control Service, contractor is Sentry Roofing Inc., roof repair

109 Isabella Drive, $8,000, owner is Carthell and Bobbie Tyus, contractor is Promax Construction

109 W. Karen Drive, $8,020, owner is Heather Briggs, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3058 Lake Bluff Drive, $11,810, owner is John Winters, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

14 E. Lake Crest Drive, $8,990, owner is Jeff Hawkins, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2450 Longwood Drive, $5,780, owner is Matthew Chapman, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1531 W. Main St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Charlotte Hanks, repair brick work and some wood repair on post that carries track to garage door

1365 Manor Drive, $7,265, owner is Donna Ray, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1074 E. Marlett Place, $3,800, owner is Pam Schoemperlen, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc.. roof replacement

326 E. Melrose Court, $3,330, owner is Nancy Waters, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

575 N. Moffet Ave., $5,500, owner is Chris Ginger, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement

689 N. Moffet Ave., $8,625, owner is Angela Horvath, contractor is I-57 Roofing, tear off two layers and install standing seam

1703 N. Oakcrest Ave., $350, owner and contractor is Stephen Walcher, 42-inch chain link fence

2320 Oak Ridge Drive, $16,100, owner is Jeremy Garner, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1410 W. Pershing Road, $7,800, owner and contractor is Mike Blazer, deck

2855 Primrose Lane, $8,600, owner is Troy O'Dell, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement

124 E. Prairie Ave., $5,750, owner is Gin Mill, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, new roof on gin mill

4850 E. Prosperity Place, $24,700, owner is Land of Lincoln Credit Union, contractor is Hpl Construction, close in reception area for office and attach a closet

4411 E. Powers Blvd., $5,000, owner and contractor is Riddle Construction, 4-foot chain link fence

4687 E. Powers Blvd., $1,500, owner and contractor is Jach Knisley, shed

2212 Ramsey Drive, $6,370, owner is David Steinbauer, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1315 W. Ravina Park Road, $6,300, owner and contractor is Marvin Fank, 12-by-32 foot shed

1644 W. Riverview Ave., $5,575, owner and contractor is Kevin Martin, 6-foot fence

4065 E. Rosewood Drive, $2,000, owner and contractor is Tyler Doswell

603 W. Sarah Drive, $4,945, owner is Justin Gray, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2642 S. Tanglewood Drive, $9,060, owner is Noel Potts, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1683 W. Waggoner St., $2,125, owner is Bob Cooper, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1460 E. Walnut St., $6,000, owner and contractor is Deqayne Fenderson, new roof

1703 E. William St., $9,600, owner is Lyle Campbell, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc

638 S. Wise St., $6,840, owner is Stacie Conder, contractor is Muehlebach RoofingInc., roof replacement

717 E. Whitmer St., $50, owner and contractor is Luis Perez, install 4- and 6-foot fence on 715 and 717

2177 N. Woodford St., $3,381, owner is John Strohl, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement and repair

503 N 34th St., $11,980, owner is Ball, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2411 S. 34th St., $22,500, owner is Sam Trippiedi, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 24-by-24 foot garage

1372 S. 44th St., $5,200, owner is Nye Glenwood, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

 Demolition

1520 N. Calhoun St., $12,000, owner is John Carter, contractor is Jrh Services LLC, demo house and clear property of brush.

1523 E. Lawrence St., $600, owner and contractor is Larry Nelson, demo detached garage-rebuilding on existing foundation

1452 E. North St., $30,000, owner is Glh Real Estate, contractor is Steves Trucking, demolish building, remove pad and foundations, cut and cap waterline, plug sewer, back fill, level site and seed. 

 

Projects in Forsyth

770 Apache Drive, owner and contractor is Benjamin and Holly Haynes, 10-by-16 foot pre-fab garden shed added to back yard

337 Cale Court, owner is Todd Cline, contractor is 3-D Construction, rear deck

405 E. Cox St., $10,000, owner is Phillip Gehrken, contractor is All Area Construction Services, 20-by-20 foot addition to front of garage, extension of fence to finish perimeter if east side of property, enclose from porch

992 W. Forsyth Parkway, $6,000, owner and contractor is Kathryn Nichol, replace existing patio with pavers and extend to the north by about 6 feet

490 Hundley Road, $2,000, owner is Naeem Jatoi, contractor is Imperial Pools Inc., move pool sub-panel and equipment around corner

144 Jack Lane, $4,600, owner is Charles J. Schaab II, contractor is General Fence Company, Install 4- foot black vinyl chain link fence

923 James Court, $4,000, owner is Jack Wagner, contractor is Trim By & Son, drive addition

225 Lucile Ave., $3,000. owner is Corey and Kam Thompson, contractor is Cody Mahannah, extend driveway to the west of carport and fix driveway edges

1011 Malinda Court, $11,000, owner and contractor is Dave and Kim Wassenknez, enclose porch

836 Philips Circle, $4,000, owner is Randy Flemming, contractor is Kevin Webb DBA Upgrade Construction, build 16-by-18 foot deck off patio door with stairs

153 Prairie Lane, $10,000, owner is Jason and Melissa Frisby, contractor is J.J. Swartz Co., construct 10-by-12 foot shed designed to match house

901 Stevens Creek Circle, $4,500, owner is Jon and Chelsie Kidd, contractor is Epic Pools-Bryan Zowin, fence around back yard to comply with swimming pool enclosure code

382 Ventura St., $13,000, owner is Jennifer Barnett, contractor is Zaehary Goodbred, new deck being built for back of house

551 Weaver St., $2,000, owner is Hoyt, contractor is A & C Concrete, 14-by-9 foot driveway add on

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records 

