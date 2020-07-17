The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1865 Burning Tree Drive, $10,000, owner is Mr. and Mrs. Dahman, contractor is Kondritz Construction, replacing front porch and add new roof over porch
566 N. Carolina Ave., $3,790, owner is Tim Hilbrick, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1661 W. Center St., $7,500, owner is Michael and Misty Balvanz, contractor is Promax Construction, replacing roof
3303 Chat Drive, $7,500,owner is Robert Bellah, contractor is Skelley Construction Inc, tear off and replace roof
3113 Colorado Drive, $500, owner and contractor is Riddle Construction, 6-foot wooden privacy fence
2752 S. Cragston Place, $7,330, owner is Rick Johnson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2526 S. Deerfield Court, $11,900, owner is Mark & Gail Dunham, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
210 N. Dennis Ave., owner is Carol Pearson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1950 N. Dennis Ave., $4,960, owner is Doug Hartwig, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4661 N. Dogwood Court, $48,921, owner is Gary and Jan Sicbert, contractor is Sun Structure Designs, Inc. 14-by-14 foot four seasons room and 12-by-12 foot raised concrete patio
4792 N. Dogwood Court, $11,354, owner is Walter Moore, contractor is Custom Landscapes Inc, replace existing deck
944 N. Fairview Ave., $1,050, owner and contractor is James Place, 4-foot fence
2621 Franklin Street Road, $8,593, owner is Ron White, contractor is Cooper Brothers Construction, deck
103 W. Heather Hills Drive, $7,500, owner is Keith Stricker, contractor is David A. Mattingly
3153 Heather Hills Court, $1,783, owner and contractor is Ken Czajkowski, chain link fence
3591 Hummingbird Drive, $3,120, owner is Rebecca Alexander, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc.. roof replacement
606 W. Imoden Drive, $152,663, owner is International Control Service, contractor is Sentry Roofing Inc., roof repair
109 Isabella Drive, $8,000, owner is Carthell and Bobbie Tyus, contractor is Promax Construction
109 W. Karen Drive, $8,020, owner is Heather Briggs, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3058 Lake Bluff Drive, $11,810, owner is John Winters, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
14 E. Lake Crest Drive, $8,990, owner is Jeff Hawkins, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2450 Longwood Drive, $5,780, owner is Matthew Chapman, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1531 W. Main St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Charlotte Hanks, repair brick work and some wood repair on post that carries track to garage door
1365 Manor Drive, $7,265, owner is Donna Ray, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1074 E. Marlett Place, $3,800, owner is Pam Schoemperlen, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc.. roof replacement
326 E. Melrose Court, $3,330, owner is Nancy Waters, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
575 N. Moffet Ave., $5,500, owner is Chris Ginger, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement
689 N. Moffet Ave., $8,625, owner is Angela Horvath, contractor is I-57 Roofing, tear off two layers and install standing seam
1703 N. Oakcrest Ave., $350, owner and contractor is Stephen Walcher, 42-inch chain link fence
2320 Oak Ridge Drive, $16,100, owner is Jeremy Garner, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1410 W. Pershing Road, $7,800, owner and contractor is Mike Blazer, deck
2855 Primrose Lane, $8,600, owner is Troy O'Dell, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement
124 E. Prairie Ave., $5,750, owner is Gin Mill, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, new roof on gin mill
4850 E. Prosperity Place, $24,700, owner is Land of Lincoln Credit Union, contractor is Hpl Construction, close in reception area for office and attach a closet
4411 E. Powers Blvd., $5,000, owner and contractor is Riddle Construction, 4-foot chain link fence
4687 E. Powers Blvd., $1,500, owner and contractor is Jach Knisley, shed
2212 Ramsey Drive, $6,370, owner is David Steinbauer, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1315 W. Ravina Park Road, $6,300, owner and contractor is Marvin Fank, 12-by-32 foot shed
1644 W. Riverview Ave., $5,575, owner and contractor is Kevin Martin, 6-foot fence
4065 E. Rosewood Drive, $2,000, owner and contractor is Tyler Doswell
603 W. Sarah Drive, $4,945, owner is Justin Gray, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2642 S. Tanglewood Drive, $9,060, owner is Noel Potts, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1683 W. Waggoner St., $2,125, owner is Bob Cooper, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1460 E. Walnut St., $6,000, owner and contractor is Deqayne Fenderson, new roof
1703 E. William St., $9,600, owner is Lyle Campbell, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc
638 S. Wise St., $6,840, owner is Stacie Conder, contractor is Muehlebach RoofingInc., roof replacement
717 E. Whitmer St., $50, owner and contractor is Luis Perez, install 4- and 6-foot fence on 715 and 717
2177 N. Woodford St., $3,381, owner is John Strohl, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement and repair
503 N 34th St., $11,980, owner is Ball, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2411 S. 34th St., $22,500, owner is Sam Trippiedi, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 24-by-24 foot garage
1372 S. 44th St., $5,200, owner is Nye Glenwood, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
Demolition
1520 N. Calhoun St., $12,000, owner is John Carter, contractor is Jrh Services LLC, demo house and clear property of brush.
1523 E. Lawrence St., $600, owner and contractor is Larry Nelson, demo detached garage-rebuilding on existing foundation
1452 E. North St., $30,000, owner is Glh Real Estate, contractor is Steves Trucking, demolish building, remove pad and foundations, cut and cap waterline, plug sewer, back fill, level site and seed.
Projects in Forsyth
770 Apache Drive, owner and contractor is Benjamin and Holly Haynes, 10-by-16 foot pre-fab garden shed added to back yard
337 Cale Court, owner is Todd Cline, contractor is 3-D Construction, rear deck
405 E. Cox St., $10,000, owner is Phillip Gehrken, contractor is All Area Construction Services, 20-by-20 foot addition to front of garage, extension of fence to finish perimeter if east side of property, enclose from porch
992 W. Forsyth Parkway, $6,000, owner and contractor is Kathryn Nichol, replace existing patio with pavers and extend to the north by about 6 feet
490 Hundley Road, $2,000, owner is Naeem Jatoi, contractor is Imperial Pools Inc., move pool sub-panel and equipment around corner
144 Jack Lane, $4,600, owner is Charles J. Schaab II, contractor is General Fence Company, Install 4- foot black vinyl chain link fence
923 James Court, $4,000, owner is Jack Wagner, contractor is Trim By & Son, drive addition
225 Lucile Ave., $3,000. owner is Corey and Kam Thompson, contractor is Cody Mahannah, extend driveway to the west of carport and fix driveway edges
1011 Malinda Court, $11,000, owner and contractor is Dave and Kim Wassenknez, enclose porch
836 Philips Circle, $4,000, owner is Randy Flemming, contractor is Kevin Webb DBA Upgrade Construction, build 16-by-18 foot deck off patio door with stairs
153 Prairie Lane, $10,000, owner is Jason and Melissa Frisby, contractor is J.J. Swartz Co., construct 10-by-12 foot shed designed to match house
901 Stevens Creek Circle, $4,500, owner is Jon and Chelsie Kidd, contractor is Epic Pools-Bryan Zowin, fence around back yard to comply with swimming pool enclosure code
382 Ventura St., $13,000, owner is Jennifer Barnett, contractor is Zaehary Goodbred, new deck being built for back of house
551 Weaver St., $2,000, owner is Hoyt, contractor is A & C Concrete, 14-by-9 foot driveway add on
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.