The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
4855 Baker Woods Lane, $7,000, owner is Scott Williams, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2883 E. Wallace Ave., 46,400, owner is Family Lease, LLC, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
980 W. View St., $4,700, owner is Family Lease, LLC, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
630 W. North St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Richardo Williams, build garage
2230 W. Main St., $7,000, owner is Richard Dustrude, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1061 Bunker Lane, $, $10,850, owner is Ivan Brooks, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
79 Allen Bend Drive, $14,000, owner is David Kenney, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1542 W. Forest Ave., $5,600, owner is Suzanne Johnson, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., partial roof replacement
206 W. Oak Lane, $9,400, owner is Ray Kramer, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1741 Moundford Court, $11,000, owner and contractor is Mark Todd, 16-by-24 foot wood shed
4033 N. Neeley Ave., $13,000, owner is Caroline Evans, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
4646 N. Wisteria Court, $8,043, owner is Ali Ayoub, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, tear off and install shingles
2260 W. Packard St., $9,100, owner and contractor is Michael and Angelia Diggs, build a new shed, 12-by-16 foot
1455 W. Main St., $5,000, owner is Judy Humineck, contractor is Alan Steber, reroof house
661 S. Sycamore Ave., $4,000, owner and contractor is Eddie Evans, 10-by-16 foot shed in back
2930 E. Lewallen Place, $79,654, owner is April Lorenz, contractor is AAA Windows/Siding/Roofing, replace shingles and gutter
2233 N. Illinois St., $4,540, owner is Michael Jenkins, contractor is Del Beiler, tear off and install new roof
2663 E. Locust St., $7,000, owner is Heidi, contractor is Del Beiler, tear off and install new roof
2336 N. Vine St., $4,635, owner is Donnie Schwab, contractor is Promax Construction, replace front half of shingle roof and flat roof on house
228 Southmoreland Place, $11,000, owner is Corey Erwin, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on main house, flashing only on breezeway and detached garage
676 S. Haworth Ave., $100, owner and contractor is Tina Mitchell, wood ramp with treated wood
2397 N. Illinois St., $18,000, owner is Decatur Estates, contractor is OLT Excavating, LLC, 6 foot wood privacy fence
3465 E. Chestnut Ave., $5,000, owner is Thomas and Ann Gore, contractor is Todd Kuenzel, replace deck boards, rebuild deck railing and rebuild stairs on 2nd floor deck and replace rotten wood
1310 S. 21st St., $6,840, owner is Steve Foglia, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement
2573 Redlich Court, $5,920, owner and contractor is Michael Tapscott, vinyl privacy fence along west side of house near easement
Demolition
1682 W. Center St., $8,650, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away
1579 N. Morgan St., $17,450, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away
1415 N. Main St., $22,725, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away
1639 N. College St., $21,450, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away
1121 E. Prairie Ave., 415,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Clancy Coleman Excavating, demolition of house
855 N. Edward St., $11,875, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away
1320 E. Dickinson Ave., $11,750, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away
1060 N. Calhoun St., $12,950, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away
705 W. Leafland Ave., $10,883, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., 2.5 story frame, fence and all scrub brush removal
898 W. Sawyer St., $11,340, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., 1 story block structure, shed and scrub brush removal
1636 E. Hickory St., $14,377, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., 1 story wood structure, fence and all scrub brush removal
Forsyth
6 Woodland Drive, $2,000, owner is Lynn Burket, contractor is Aaric Kendall, adding concrete pad for parking along existing driveway
529 Jacob Way, $2,700, owner is Rydick Braden, contractor is General Fence Company, fence
190 Hickory Point Court, $15,100, owner is John and Maria Dent, contractor is Rob Fetters, deck around above ground pool
725 Phillips Circle, $21,500, owner is Matt Decker, contractor is Craig Riddle Construction Services, replace wooden fence with 6 foot white vinyl in back yard
880 Jacobs Way, $5,000, owner is Vicki Gilbert, contractor is Decatur Fence Company, fence in back yard
194 Jacobs Way, $7,000, owner and contractor is Nikhil Sharma, build deck at the back of house
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.