The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

4855 Baker Woods Lane, $7,000, owner is Scott Williams, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2883 E. Wallace Ave., 46,400, owner is Family Lease, LLC, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

980 W. View St., $4,700, owner is Family Lease, LLC, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

630 W. North St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Richardo Williams, build garage

2230 W. Main St., $7,000, owner is Richard Dustrude, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1061 Bunker Lane, $, $10,850, owner is Ivan Brooks, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

79 Allen Bend Drive, $14,000, owner is David Kenney, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1542 W. Forest Ave., $5,600, owner is Suzanne Johnson, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., partial roof replacement

206 W. Oak Lane, $9,400, owner is Ray Kramer, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1741 Moundford Court, $11,000, owner and contractor is Mark Todd, 16-by-24 foot wood shed

4033 N. Neeley Ave., $13,000, owner is Caroline Evans, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4646 N. Wisteria Court, $8,043, owner is Ali Ayoub, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, tear off and install shingles

2260 W. Packard St., $9,100, owner and contractor is Michael and Angelia Diggs, build a new shed, 12-by-16 foot

1455 W. Main St., $5,000, owner is Judy Humineck, contractor is Alan Steber, reroof house

661 S. Sycamore Ave., $4,000, owner and contractor is Eddie Evans, 10-by-16 foot shed in back

2930 E. Lewallen Place, $79,654, owner is April Lorenz, contractor is AAA Windows/Siding/Roofing, replace shingles and gutter

2233 N. Illinois St., $4,540, owner is Michael Jenkins, contractor is Del Beiler, tear off and install new roof

2663 E. Locust St., $7,000, owner is Heidi, contractor is Del Beiler, tear off and install new roof

2336 N. Vine St., $4,635, owner is Donnie Schwab, contractor is Promax Construction, replace front half of shingle roof and flat roof on house

228 Southmoreland Place, $11,000, owner is Corey Erwin, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on main house, flashing only on breezeway and detached garage

676 S. Haworth Ave., $100, owner and contractor is Tina Mitchell, wood ramp with treated wood

2397 N. Illinois St., $18,000, owner is Decatur Estates, contractor is OLT Excavating, LLC, 6 foot wood privacy fence

3465 E. Chestnut Ave., $5,000, owner is Thomas and Ann Gore, contractor is Todd Kuenzel, replace deck boards, rebuild deck railing and rebuild stairs on 2nd floor deck and replace rotten wood

1310 S. 21st St., $6,840, owner is Steve Foglia, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

2573 Redlich Court, $5,920, owner and contractor is Michael Tapscott, vinyl privacy fence along west side of house near easement

Demolition

1682 W. Center St., $8,650, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away

1579 N. Morgan St., $17,450, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away

1415 N. Main St., $22,725, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away

1639 N. College St., $21,450, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away

1121 E. Prairie Ave., 415,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Clancy Coleman Excavating, demolition of house

855 N. Edward St., $11,875, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away

1320 E. Dickinson Ave., $11,750, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away

1060 N. Calhoun St., $12,950, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house and haul away

705 W. Leafland Ave., $10,883, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., 2.5 story frame, fence and all scrub brush removal

898 W. Sawyer St., $11,340, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., 1 story block structure, shed and scrub brush removal

1636 E. Hickory St., $14,377, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., 1 story wood structure, fence and all scrub brush removal

Forsyth

6 Woodland Drive, $2,000, owner is Lynn Burket, contractor is Aaric Kendall, adding concrete pad for parking along existing driveway

529 Jacob Way, $2,700, owner is Rydick Braden, contractor is General Fence Company, fence

190 Hickory Point Court, $15,100, owner is John and Maria Dent, contractor is Rob Fetters, deck around above ground pool

725 Phillips Circle, $21,500, owner is Matt Decker, contractor is Craig Riddle Construction Services, replace wooden fence with 6 foot white vinyl in back yard

880 Jacobs Way, $5,000, owner is Vicki Gilbert, contractor is Decatur Fence Company, fence in back yard

194 Jacobs Way, $7,000, owner and contractor is Nikhil Sharma, build deck at the back of house

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.