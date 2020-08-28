The latest building permits for Macon County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Projects in Decatur

1173 S. Airlane Drive, $7,430, owner is John Drayton; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

603 E. Cantrell St., $2,500, owner is Una Mae Taylor; contractor is D & O Inc. Contractors, bath remodel

3540 N. Charles St., $4,200, owner is Stephen Skull; contractor is Skelley Construction, roof replacement

1550 W. Cushing St., $5,180, owner is Elizabeth Breazeale; contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement

1451 W. Decatur St., $11,160, owner is Land Of Lincoln; contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

415 N. Glendale Ave, owners are Danny and Toni Reynolds; contractor is Coach House, construct new accessory building

1116 S. Green Meadow Drive, $19,000, owner is Pamela Garst; contractor is Walker Siding Co., screen room and railing plus 3-inch insulated roof

4484 Havenwood Drive, $11,370, owner is Gloria Cheatam; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1795 E. Hinsdale Ave., $11,600, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6-foot fence