The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1173 S. Airlane Drive, $7,430, owner is John Drayton; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
603 E. Cantrell St., $2,500, owner is Una Mae Taylor; contractor is D & O Inc. Contractors, bath remodel
3540 N. Charles St., $4,200, owner is Stephen Skull; contractor is Skelley Construction, roof replacement
1550 W. Cushing St., $5,180, owner is Elizabeth Breazeale; contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement
1451 W. Decatur St., $11,160, owner is Land Of Lincoln; contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
415 N. Glendale Ave, owners are Danny and Toni Reynolds; contractor is Coach House, construct new accessory building
1116 S. Green Meadow Drive, $19,000, owner is Pamela Garst; contractor is Walker Siding Co., screen room and railing plus 3-inch insulated roof
4484 Havenwood Drive, $11,370, owner is Gloria Cheatam; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1795 E. Hinsdale Ave., $11,600, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6-foot fence
2552 S. Lansdowne Drive, $8,500, owner is Drew Sloan; contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1325 N. Lake Shore Drive, $4,600, owner is Roger St. Pierre; contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4337 N. Leonore Drive, $9,415, owner is Dick Fiala; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3358 E. Lost Bridge Road, $1,600, owner and contractor is Sean Fredericks, installing 20-by-20-foot carport
1465 W. Macon St., $8,186, owner is Laverne Kremer, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
1447 W. Main St., $1,200, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6-foot wood fence
1005 E. Moore St., $12,000, owner and contractor is Aldophis and Debra Cooper, detached garage
155 N. Oakcrest Ave., $14,400, owner is Kevin Kondritz; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
60 Oak Ridge Drive, $8,600, owner is Danny Longcore; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1016 W. Pershing Road, $10,000, Decatur Manor Heathcare; contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
2201 E . Prairie Ave., $120,000, owner and contractor is Prairie Ave Christian Church, solar installation
1212 W. Ravina Ave., $6,940, owner is Ricardo Onate; contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement
2355 S. Richmond Road, $8,965, owner is Jody England; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2166 W. Riedel Ave., $5,500, owner is Decatur Park District; contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement
1181 W. Semor Drive, $5,280, owner is Cathy Hackert; contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
302 Shoreline Place, $12,000, owner and contractor is Bruce Bullamore, build garage and reconstruct garage door opening
174 S. Sunnyside Road, $2,000, owner and contractor is John and Diana Pirtle, 6-foot wood fence
520 N. Virginia Ave., $3,680, owner is Rachel Joy; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3913 N. Warren St., $6,500, owner is Richard Reddin; contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
1416 E. Willard Ave., $14,500, owner and contractor is Patricia Tarallo, build detached garage
1804 E. William St., $5,900, owner is Keith Johnson; contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement
1463 E. Wood St., $6,500, owner is Ineice Walker; contractor is Promax Constructions, replace roof
1575 W. Wood St., $6,574, owner and contractor is Farley Bartley, 6-foot fence
1970 W. Wood St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Roy Luecke, deck 360 square feet
675 S. 16th St., $4,900, owner is Rodney Maron, contractor is D& R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1655 N. 28th St., $5,000, owner is Patricia Jackson-Perkins; contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
1101 N. II Route 48, $20,000, owner and contractor is Alkabsh and Ebt Zumurrauda, sealing parking lot
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
