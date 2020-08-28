 Skip to main content
The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

1173 S. Airlane Drive, $7,430, owner is John Drayton; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

603 E. Cantrell St., $2,500, owner is Una Mae Taylor; contractor is D & O Inc. Contractors, bath remodel

3540 N. Charles St., $4,200, owner is Stephen Skull; contractor is Skelley Construction, roof replacement

1550 W. Cushing St., $5,180, owner is Elizabeth Breazeale; contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement

1451 W. Decatur St., $11,160, owner is Land Of Lincoln; contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

415 N. Glendale Ave, owners are Danny and Toni Reynolds; contractor is Coach House, construct new accessory building

1116 S. Green Meadow Drive, $19,000, owner is Pamela Garst; contractor is Walker Siding Co., screen room and railing plus 3-inch insulated roof

4484 Havenwood Drive, $11,370, owner is Gloria Cheatam; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1795 E. Hinsdale Ave., $11,600, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6-foot fence

2552 S. Lansdowne Drive, $8,500, owner is Drew Sloan; contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1325 N. Lake Shore Drive, $4,600, owner is Roger St. Pierre; contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4337 N. Leonore Drive, $9,415, owner is Dick Fiala; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3358 E. Lost Bridge Road, $1,600, owner and contractor is Sean Fredericks, installing 20-by-20-foot carport

1465 W. Macon St., $8,186, owner is Laverne Kremer, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

1447 W. Main St., $1,200, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6-foot wood fence

1005 E. Moore St., $12,000, owner and contractor is Aldophis and Debra Cooper, detached garage

155 N. Oakcrest Ave., $14,400, owner is Kevin Kondritz; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

60 Oak Ridge Drive, $8,600, owner is Danny Longcore; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1016 W. Pershing Road, $10,000, Decatur Manor Heathcare; contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

2201 E . Prairie Ave., $120,000, owner and contractor is Prairie Ave Christian Church, solar installation

1212 W. Ravina Ave., $6,940, owner is Ricardo Onate; contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement

2355 S. Richmond Road, $8,965, owner is Jody England; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2166 W. Riedel Ave., $5,500, owner is Decatur Park District; contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement

1181 W. Semor Drive, $5,280, owner is Cathy Hackert; contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

302 Shoreline Place, $12,000, owner and contractor is Bruce Bullamore, build garage and reconstruct garage door opening

174 S. Sunnyside Road, $2,000, owner and contractor is John and Diana Pirtle, 6-foot wood fence

520 N. Virginia Ave., $3,680, owner is Rachel Joy; contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3913 N. Warren St., $6,500, owner is Richard Reddin; contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

1416 E. Willard Ave., $14,500, owner and contractor is Patricia Tarallo, build detached garage

1804 E. William St., $5,900, owner is Keith Johnson; contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement

1463 E. Wood St., $6,500, owner is Ineice Walker; contractor is Promax Constructions, replace roof

1575 W. Wood St., $6,574, owner and contractor is Farley Bartley, 6-foot fence

1970 W. Wood St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Roy Luecke, deck 360 square feet

675 S. 16th St., $4,900, owner is Rodney Maron, contractor is D& R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1655 N. 28th St., $5,000, owner is Patricia Jackson-Perkins; contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

1101 N. II Route 48, $20,000, owner and contractor is Alkabsh and Ebt Zumurrauda, sealing parking lot

 

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records 

