The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

3312 E. Division St., $6,050, owner is David Barter, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roofing

441 W. Hay St., $21,918, owner is Memorial Health System, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, Inc., signage

2277 E. Hubbard Ave., $15,000, owner is Seckel-Blanchard c/o Main Place Properties, contractor is Lighthouse Electric, interior remodel of office space and warehouse

2325 E. Kile St., $6,800, owner is Sandra File, contractor is Promax Construction, replace rear half of house roof

141 N. Main St., $11,700, owner is Friends of Lincoln Square Theater, contractor is James Richard Beals, remodel existing bathroom, add additional stall

4671 N. MacArthur Road, $5,000, owner and contractor is Michelle Trotter, build deck at the back of the house

1457 W. Pershing Road, $1,200, owner and contractor is Bennie Ellis, 6 foot wood fence

2352 E. Powers Blvd., $2,700, owner and contractor is Sarah Lobb, replace shingle roof with metal

332 Rustic View, $22,190, owner is John and Malgorzata Thornton, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

12 South Shores Drive, $16,467, owner is Brent Swansen, contractor is Custom Landscapes, Inc., build deck

3333 N. Tropicana Road, $50,000, owner is Chris and Drew Watson, contractor is ARS Construction, roofing

3311 N. University Drive, $25,000, owner and contractor is William Austin, patio cover

2800 N. Water St., $100,000, owner is Amerco Real Estate Co., contractor is Discover Church, remodel tenant space to create worship spaces

154 N. Westdale Place, $9,400, owner is Jim Ohl, contractor is Promax Construction, replace flat roof, EPDM shingle over garage roof shingle sections

Demolition

1765 E. Decatur St., $3,800, owner is Stephanie Campbell, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish a garage

558 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $9,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolish house

3301 E. William Street Road, $5,000, owner is Lana Proffitt, contractor is Jeff Lamm, demolish a condemned home

2405 N. Woodford St., $116,265, owner is Macon County Highway Department, contractor is Seneca Companies, demolition of existing Gas Fuel island, reroute product piping to new fuel location, erect new gas canopy, fuel pump and fuel control system

Forsyth

751 Apache Drive, $5,500, owner and contractor is Rebecca Nichols, storage shed to be delivered and placed in backyard

111 E. Cox St., $150,000, owner is Casey's, contractor is Conveying Convenience, Inc., repair of fire damage

590 E. Cox St., $5,000, owner is Jane Booth, contractor is McWilliams Construction, replace deck

834 Gunnar Lane, $6,000, owner and contractor is Matthew Cullison, add to deck along house

544 W. Hickory Point Road, $50,000, owner and contractor is Carrie Norton, renovations and remodeling of current bathroom, add new bathroom, remove wall and add beams

290 Kate Court, $5,000, owner is Brad Newland, contractor is General Fence, 6 foot backyard fence

125 W. Menard's Drive, $600,000, owner is Caught Drinkin' LLC, contractor is Joyner Construction Services, 640 square foot wood frame structure, masonry and metal panel exterior with TPC roof membrane

306 Moon St., $10,500, owner is Danny and Lura Weatherford, contractor is Miller's Storage Buildings, new storage shed with paved white rock foundation

869 S. Oakland Ave., $5,000, owner and contractor is Nali Aryiloiz, fence

140 Prairie Lane, $8,000, owner and contractor is Steve and Cara Reid, contractor is General Fence, install backyard fence

813 Stevens Creek Lane, $6,500, owner and contractor is Jacob Jump, pre-fabricated 12-by-10 foot shed delivered to residence

350 Ventura Drive, $2,500, owner and contractor is Stephanie Oyler, deck to enclose above ground swimming pool

2 Woodland Drive, $2,000, owner and contractor is Don Matthews, build gazebo

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.