The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

175 S. Austin Ave., $52,875, owner and contractor is Gloria White, 17 roof mounted solar modules

100 N. East Court Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is Brandon Rost, install whole house smoke and carbon monoxide system, gut and redo bathroom

1112 E. Harrison Ave., $4,688, owner and contractor is Kimberly Logsdou, 6 foot treated wood fence

1003 N. James St., $28,000, owner is Crystal Entler, contractor is Klh Construction, Garage remodel - remodel existing attached garage into usable living space

1750 E. Lake Shore Drive, $3,276, owner is Springfield Clinic, contractor is Ace Sign Co, 1 walls sign

2355 W. Macon St., 463,480, owner and contractor is Mark Johnston, 24 foot mounted solar modules

1051 W. Mound Road, $14,000, owner is New Life Pregnancy, contractor is Coach House, construct new 16-by-14 foot accessory building

56 South Shores Drive, $100,300, owner and contractor is Robin Caceres, 69 roof mounted solar modules

5556 E. Thrush Ave., $6,583, owner and contractor is Jeffry Wells, 21 panel solar installation using entire micro inverters

968 W. View St., $2,700, owner is Ashari Powers, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement

1608 E. Whitmer St., $5,000, owner is Gretchen Schrisholn, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

255 W. 1st. Drive, $6,480, owner is Kroger, contractor id Super Sign Service, 3 freestanding signs, 3 wall signs

1325 S. 21st St., $5,000, owner is Katrin Wilkerson, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement

 

Demolition

630 E. Arlington Ave., $7,628, owner is Mark Tuttle, contractor is Steve's Trucking, demolish house and garage haul debris, backfill, level and seed

