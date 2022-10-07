The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2022 S. Mount Zion Road, $145,816 owner and contractor is Lakeview Construction, tenant improvement

2045 W. Main St., $10,500, owner is Lucy Rosado, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, roof replacement

2098 Clearmont Ave., $5,000, owner is Tiffany Bell, contractor is Charlie Smith Construction, PLLC

87 N. Country Club Road, $10,000, owner is Tim and Abby Boethin, contractor is Mike Rhoades, stair down hillside

1550 N. Oakland Ave., 41,000, owner and contractor is Carzell Robertson, rednecking and laying metal roofing

135 S. Glencoe Ave., $10,000, owner is Lori Randal, contractor is Del Beiler, tear off and install new roof

605 W. Macon St., $10,000, owner is Brian Morris, contractor is Del Beiler, tear off and install new roof

2020 E. Roosevelt Ave., $3,400, owner is Brian Savoda, contractor is Del Beiler, tear off and install new roof

1771 E, Cleveland Ave., $5,580, owner is Tammy and David Tomlin, contractor is Paul Hadley, replacing porch

6 E. Imboden Drive, $1,511, owner and contractor is Robert Styments, 4 foot fence

65 Montgomery Place, $17,300, owner is Steve Frazier, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3070 N. Water St., $90,000, owner and contractor is M&J General Contractors, within the walls remodel and upgrade refrigeration system

1217 E. Pershing Road, $60,000 owner is Steven Carrico, contractor is Ziglin Signs, signage

2501 E. Prairie Ave., $5,800, owner is Geneva Wheeler, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement, house only

2008 Hoyt Drive, $7,000, owner is Frankie Woods, contractor is Promax Construction, shingle over

3133 N. Brett Ave., $6,300, owner is Jerry Roundtree, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement, house only

340 N. Edward St., $500, owner and contractor is Michelle Kirby, steps on south side of established deck

120 Fenway Drive, $8,965, owner is Johnathon McCurry, contractor is Tom Skelly Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3869 N. Arthur Court, $500, owner and contractor is Eugene Campbell, deck on the front of the house

2301 W. Mound Road, $68,200, owner is N.A. Local 137 Plumbers Steam Fitters and HVACR, contractor is Robert Meyer, install new membrane roof

105 N. Summit Ave., $13,885, owner is Hill Andrews, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2576 N. Charles St., $7,800, owner is Chris Rush, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3066 Saint Andrews Drive, $10,555, owner is Marilynn Welch, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

168 Sountmoreland Place, $18,190, owner is Ann Sanner-King, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4039 E. Corman St., $119,80, owner is Robert Sandage, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

1125 S. Lake Shore Drive, $124,999, owner is SJW Properties, contractor is John White JMD, demolition of some structure, new windows, mechanicals, structural steel framing, roof

1925 E. Main St., $200, owner and contractor is Michelle Kirby, demolition of garage

1499 W. Garfield Ave., $1,000, owner and contractor is Danell and Kenny Buckallew, demolition of garage

Forsyth

5220 Navajo Drive, $7,000, owner and contractor is John and Angie Burke, storage shed.

1351 Hickory Point Drive, $62,000, owner is Sansome Pacific Properties, contractor is Schultz Construction, Construction of interior tenant build-out to include new walls, flooring and cabinetry

168 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $700,000, owner is Horve Developers LLC, contractor is Horve Builders LLC, new 3 bedroom ranch with a partial basement

772 Christopher Drive, $12,421, owner is Mark Vandermyde, contractor is CR Solar LLC, roof mounted solar

28 Timber Lane, $6,000, owner and contractor is Brian Voelker, 10-by-14 foot wood deck

230 Lucille Ave. (Residence Inn)., owner and contractor is Tim and Amy Fyke, fence

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.