The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
2909 N. Brush College Road, $20,000, owner and contractor is Micar Co., 8-foot fence
539 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $5,000, owner is Ida Brown, contractor is D&O Inc. Contractors, replace porch steps and handrails and deteriorated deck materials, repair concrete/pier foundations
4219 E. Rosewood Drive, $4,600, owner and contractor is Tony Ramsey, 4- and 6-foot chain link/wood
29 Wyoming Drive, $2,062, owner and contractor is Darryl Dougherty, 5-foot galvanized chain link fence
2709 N. 27th St., $5,275, owner and contractor is First Free Will Baptist Church, outdoor portable shed
Demolitions
7 Knollwood Drive, owner is Jamie Martin, contractor is JRH Services LLC, house
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records