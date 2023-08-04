Projects in Decatur

188 Fenway Drive, $22,610, owner is Millissa Bach, contractor is Bruce Wood, rooftop solar panels

861 W. Karen Drive, $66,000, owner is Larry and Pam Perryman, contractor is KLH Construction, sunroom and deck addition to rear of existing home

1325 E. Decatur St., $8,000, owner is Dorothy Hicks, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement

738 E. Cleveland Ave., $9,000, owner is Cheryl Dampeer, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement

2206 Rolling Creek Drive, $36,662, owner is Bryan Bennet, contractor is Scott Sauder, roof mounted solar system

4086 N. Arthur Court D, $20,007, owner is Kelvin Green, contractor is Sunrun, roof mounted solar system

2431 Longwood Drive, $20,777, owner is Rashanda Bond, contractor is Sunrun, rooftop solar panels

3235 E. Robin Drive, $2,200, owner is David Herron, contractor is McKenzie Beer, 6 foot premium treated wood privacy fencing

4651 N. MacArthur Road, $2,890, owner is Tyra Pickens, contractor is McKenzie Beer, 6 foot premium treated wood privacy fencing

4343 Sheila Court, $5,000, owner and contractor is Marie Wayne, black chain-link fence

855 N. Fairview Ave., $4,095, owner is Fire Station #3, contractor is Decatur Fence, 4 foot chain-link fence

3358 E. Lost Bridge Road, $58,283, owner is Sean Fredericks, contractor is Leann Phillips, roof mounted solar panels

3109 E. Fitzgerald Road, $49,681, owner is Kyle Karsten, contractor is Leann Phillips, roof mounted solar panels – asphalt shingles

2025 W. Main St., $24,148, owner is Joy Willett, contractor is ADT Solar, LLC, roof mounted solar array 14 panels and 14 micro inverters

2889 N. 25th St., $10,000, owner is Federal National Mortgage Association, contractor is Bret Daykin, roof replacement

1105 E. Johns Ave., $4,100, owner is Crystal Evans, contractor is Bret Daykin, roof replacement

1939 W. Riverview Ave., $4,800m owner is Alex Holste, contractor is Bret Daykin, roof replacement

1231 N. Edward St., $16,800, owner and contractor is Brandon Boey, new roof and porch

903 E. Harrison Ave., $163,327, owner is Jean Mabon, contractor is Paul Davis Restoration, fire damage repair

2116 N. Edward St., $172,348, owner is Prentice Hall, contractor is Paul Davis Restoration, fire damage repair

745 W. Sawyer St., $31,984, owner is Leetah Pender, contractor is Paul Davis Restoration, fire damage repair

650 N. Wyckles Road, $78,020, owner is Tabernacle Baptist Church, contractor is Graber Buildings, Inc., construction of poll barn

42 Lake Grove Club, $75,000, owner is Mathew Jackson, contractor is Marvon Construction, two new bedrooms and one bath in existing garage

2510 N. Water St., $37,000, owner and contractor is Imran Desai, adding plumbing and electric work required for fast-food restaurant

2728 Sims Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor John W. Roberts, 5 foot white vinyl picket fence

1717 Burning Tree Drive, $13,567, owner is Jill Hardimon, contractor is Perfect Choice Exteriors, shingles replacement

49 Veronica Vista St., $5,700, owner is Choice Properties, Widerhaven MHC, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

215 N. Country Club Road, $12,700, owner is Fessica Proctor, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1450 E. Wellington Way, $40,500, owner is John Kerli, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4711 N. Wisteria Court, $7,500, owner is Addison Waters, contractor is Promax Construction, shingle over roof

Demolition

1572 N. Church St., $17,000, owner is Kevin Jones, contractor is Steve’s Trucking, Inc., demolition of 1.5 story home with full basement to city code

659 S. Jackson St., $16,800, owner is Unknown, contractor is S. Shafer Excavating, Inc., demolition and removal of structure

Forsyth

255 Jack Lane, $70,000, owner is Jeff and Amanda Jable, contractor is Larry Oleson of Oleson Construction, add great room, bedroom and bathroom to unfinished basement

1289 Raptor Lane, $9,100, owner Keven Birschbach and Zumeng Liu, contractor is AC Concrete Specialists, adding two concrete pads, one for basketball and one for future shed

Village of Forsyth – whole town, $3,000,000, contractor is Essex Telecom, Inc. dba Rise Broadband, run fiber optic cable through Forsyth, Illinois

337 Cale Court, $43,132, owner is Michelle Cline, contractor is Corvus Pro Solar, LLP, roof mounted solar array

862 Stevens Creek Lane, $37,908, owner is Kyle Biggs, contractor is Corvus Pro Solar, LLP, roof mounted solar array

923 James Court, $21,000, owner is Jack and Diana Wagner, contractor is Creative Sunrooms, adding sunroom

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.