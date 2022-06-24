The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1210 Broadmoor Lane, $14,000, owner is Rich Wessel, contractor is Promax Construction, replace shingle roof

1370 E. Carrie Lane, $2,395,134, owner is Building Systems of Illinois, Inc., contractor is Woodford Homes, Inc., 17,260 square feet Supportive Housing Apartments

836 N. College St., $4,000, owner is Rini Dixon, contractor is Crystal Hernandez

303 S. Delmar Ave., $9,550, owner is Rob Owen, contractor is Muehlebach, roof proposal

801 W. Eldorado St., $4,000, owner and contractor is Penny Samon, replace old porch with new

428 S. Ewing Ave., owner and contractor is Jason Koonce, interior remodeling

1828 N. Martin Luther King Jr., $100, owner and contractor is Gary Miller, artificial brick fence

1390 W. Rock Springs Road, $9,000, owner is J Randy Meece, 12-by-20 foot pre-fab-barn over existing concrete and rock pad

3707 N. Woodridge Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is Christopher A. Cartee, 10-by16 foot accessory structure

Demolition

1805 N. Maple Ave., $12,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolish residential structure

2287 N. 40th St., $6,000, owner is Shur-Co of Illinois, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demo of steel building, all concrete slab/foundations and driveway

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0