The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

355 W. Ash Ave., $606,067, owner and contractor is John G.  Rossi c/o Coldwell, interior fitout of 3,000 square foot dermatology clinic

931 W. Center St., $2,500, owner and contractor is Jeffery May, wheelchair ramp

3443 E. Chestnut Ave., $11,200, owner is Ed Marquis, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

510 W. Decatur St., $25,520, owner is Richard Meese, contractor is D & O Inc. Contractors, flat roof, north to north, north to east, south to west flat roofs, remove and install eddm rubber and gutters

4671 N. Dogwood Court, $11,979, owner and contractor is Marilyn Davis, repairs from termites

324 Shoreline Place, $950, owner and contractor is David Browning, 4 metal bar, black aluminum fence

Demolition

1044 S. Illinois St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Algie Grey, demo rear garage at back alley

 

 

 

 

 

 

