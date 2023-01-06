 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

777 S. Maffit St., $5,000, owner is Family Lease LLC, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement

2540 E. North St., $6,900, owner is Karmina Rentals, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement

Demolition

140 N. Hilton St., $ 0, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is IUOE Local 965 Apprenticeship, demolition of a house

1275 N. Church St., $0, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is IUOE Local 965 Apprenticeship, demolition of house

 ***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

