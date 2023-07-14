Projects in Decatur
4666 E. Fairies Pkwy., $862,000, owner is Archer Daniels Midland, contractor is Jeffrey Albert DeRigh, new modified roof replacement
122 Bretton Court, $48,000, owner is Aaron Taylor, contractor is Cherissa Marzano-Gabriel, solar panels
354 N. 18th St., $6,200, owner is Albert Harper, contractor is Promax Construction, roof shingles
1421 W. Decatur St., $7,665m owner is Kathleen Garmon, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
505 Buckingham Drive, $19,998, owner is William Hutchins, contractor is Bruce Wood, roof mounted solar panels
3980 Northbrook Drive, $9,740, owner is Ryan Austin, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
People are also reading…
28 Phillips Drive, $9,175, owner is Melissa Moody, contractor is General Fence, white vinyl fence
1336 W. Sunset Ave., $2,385, owner is Jerry Mangus, contractor is Sunrun/Kayla Mills, solar panels
1437 W. Watson Court, $23,855, owner is Lynn Cole, contractor is Sunrun/Kayla Mills, solar panels
505 S. Power Lane, $147,410, owner is Ann McEvoy, contractor is Jacey Schmalen, clay tile partial roof restoration
1924 E. North St.$1,000, owner is Jackie Hayes, contractor is Greg Ryan, adding small deck to rear of house and installing wheelchair lift.
59 S. Southwood Drive, $10,000, owner is Cynthia Barnett, contractor is Promax Construction, roof and garage replacement
6 Allen Bend Point, $24,100, owner is Josey Schmid, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
4250 N. Commercial Crossing, $513,807, owner is the Atkins Group, contractor is TCR Systems, millwright work to install conveyor system
2001 E. Mound Road, $1,903,000, owner is SSI East Mound Solar LLC, contractor is StraightUp Solar, ground mounted behind the meter Solar installation
3254 E. Maryland St., $6,000, owner is Michael Weber, contractor is J.J. Swartz Co., roof replacement
1831 S. Baltimore Ave., $19,042, owner is George Matherly, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, tear off and install asphalt shingles
Demolition
626 S. Willow St., $9,575, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve’s Trucking, Inc., demolition of garage
3023 N. Norwood Ave., $500, owner and contractor is Todd Suhl, demolition of a garage
Forsyth
855 Stevens Creek Blvd., $5,650, owner is Diane Rodriguez, contractor is Gregory Beer, aluminum fence with two walk gates
468 Phillip Circle, $10,000, owner is Toby and Becky Williams, contractor is A&C Concrete, 12-by-18 foot shed on 30-by-30 foot concrete pad
934 Stevens Creek Circle, 165,000, owner is Luke and Tessa Hockaday, contractor is Sullivan Contractors, 2 story addition
863 S. Elwood St., $4,000, owner and contractor is Emma Baldwin, wood and wire fence from house rear and surrounding areas
122 Shadow Ridge Court, $5,000, owner is John and Marybeth Althoff, contractor is General Fence, privacy fence
350 U.S. 51, $21,830,owner is Greg and Connie Burgett, Co-Trustees, contractor is Sullivan Contractors, privacy fencing, walk and drive gate
543 W. Hickory Point Road, $4,000, owner and contractor is Albert Wilson, shed
763 Schroll Court, $3,415, owner is John and Jeanne Less, contractor is General Fence Co., red cedar fence along back
796 Stevens Creek Blvd., $23,854, owner is Richard Seres, contractor is Sunrun, solar panels
737 Phillip Circle, $5,000, owner is Candi Culp, contractor is Corvus Pro Solar, LLP, solar Panels
801 Jacobs Way, $4,000, owner is Ronald and Christine Mosley, contractor is General Fence Company, fence
781 Christopher Drive, $800, owner and contractor is Tom Dwong, replace fence gate
***
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.