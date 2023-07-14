Projects in Decatur

4666 E. Fairies Pkwy., $862,000, owner is Archer Daniels Midland, contractor is Jeffrey Albert DeRigh, new modified roof replacement

122 Bretton Court, $48,000, owner is Aaron Taylor, contractor is Cherissa Marzano-Gabriel, solar panels

354 N. 18th St., $6,200, owner is Albert Harper, contractor is Promax Construction, roof shingles

1421 W. Decatur St., $7,665m owner is Kathleen Garmon, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

505 Buckingham Drive, $19,998, owner is William Hutchins, contractor is Bruce Wood, roof mounted solar panels

3980 Northbrook Drive, $9,740, owner is Ryan Austin, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

28 Phillips Drive, $9,175, owner is Melissa Moody, contractor is General Fence, white vinyl fence

1336 W. Sunset Ave., $2,385, owner is Jerry Mangus, contractor is Sunrun/Kayla Mills, solar panels

1437 W. Watson Court, $23,855, owner is Lynn Cole, contractor is Sunrun/Kayla Mills, solar panels

505 S. Power Lane, $147,410, owner is Ann McEvoy, contractor is Jacey Schmalen, clay tile partial roof restoration

1924 E. North St.$1,000, owner is Jackie Hayes, contractor is Greg Ryan, adding small deck to rear of house and installing wheelchair lift.

59 S. Southwood Drive, $10,000, owner is Cynthia Barnett, contractor is Promax Construction, roof and garage replacement

6 Allen Bend Point, $24,100, owner is Josey Schmid, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4250 N. Commercial Crossing, $513,807, owner is the Atkins Group, contractor is TCR Systems, millwright work to install conveyor system

2001 E. Mound Road, $1,903,000, owner is SSI East Mound Solar LLC, contractor is StraightUp Solar, ground mounted behind the meter Solar installation

3254 E. Maryland St., $6,000, owner is Michael Weber, contractor is J.J. Swartz Co., roof replacement

1831 S. Baltimore Ave., $19,042, owner is George Matherly, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, tear off and install asphalt shingles

Demolition

626 S. Willow St., $9,575, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve’s Trucking, Inc., demolition of garage

3023 N. Norwood Ave., $500, owner and contractor is Todd Suhl, demolition of a garage

Forsyth

855 Stevens Creek Blvd., $5,650, owner is Diane Rodriguez, contractor is Gregory Beer, aluminum fence with two walk gates

468 Phillip Circle, $10,000, owner is Toby and Becky Williams, contractor is A&C Concrete, 12-by-18 foot shed on 30-by-30 foot concrete pad

934 Stevens Creek Circle, 165,000, owner is Luke and Tessa Hockaday, contractor is Sullivan Contractors, 2 story addition

863 S. Elwood St., $4,000, owner and contractor is Emma Baldwin, wood and wire fence from house rear and surrounding areas

122 Shadow Ridge Court, $5,000, owner is John and Marybeth Althoff, contractor is General Fence, privacy fence

350 U.S. 51, $21,830,owner is Greg and Connie Burgett, Co-Trustees, contractor is Sullivan Contractors, privacy fencing, walk and drive gate

543 W. Hickory Point Road, $4,000, owner and contractor is Albert Wilson, shed

763 Schroll Court, $3,415, owner is John and Jeanne Less, contractor is General Fence Co., red cedar fence along back

796 Stevens Creek Blvd., $23,854, owner is Richard Seres, contractor is Sunrun, solar panels

737 Phillip Circle, $5,000, owner is Candi Culp, contractor is Corvus Pro Solar, LLP, solar Panels

801 Jacobs Way, $4,000, owner is Ronald and Christine Mosley, contractor is General Fence Company, fence

781 Christopher Drive, $800, owner and contractor is Tom Dwong, replace fence gate

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.