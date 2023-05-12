Projects in Decatur

246 N. Cobb Ave., $12,000, owner is Seth Blickhan, contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement

618 Crestline Drive, $7,530, owner is James Boatman, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roofing

706 W. Decatur St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Kevin Miller Jr., repair footings on porch/slap porch

1605 E. Barrington Ave., $10,000, owner is Paige Shipp, contractor is Tyler, wood fence in backyard of property

21 Ohio Drive, $3,000, owner is Kylie Kingdon, contractor is Pulliam Construction, front and rear porch with stairs

3224 N. University Ave., $6,030, owner is Bob Spanhook, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1535 W. Decatur St., $6,645, owner is Mary Jo Thacker, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

34 Montez Drive, $8,250, owner is Tom Little, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

543 N. Hillcrest Blvd., $5,620, owner is Anita Gifford, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4633 N. Nicklaus Court, $11,650, owner is Scott Hood, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1147 E. Buena Vista Ave., $3,350, owner is Mel Weinstein, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

49 Eastmoreland Court, $7,850, owner is Tom Seitz, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3243 N. University Ave., $11,035, owner is Scott Duncan, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

8 W. Diane Road, $10,910, owner is Tim Niles, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

70 Whippoorwill Drive, $5,130, owner is Tiffany Cruvaugh, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1736 Moundford Court, $6,580, owner is William Janisch, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2195 W. Center St., $7,735, owner is Brian Tate, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1103 E. Cantrell St., $12,540, owner is TJ Jackson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

130 S. Oakcrest Ave., $10,180, owner is Elissa McGaughlin, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2136 Evandale Drive, $4,475, owner is Sharon Summer, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

42 N. Green Oak Drive, $15,000, owner is Gary and Jenell Hironmus, contractor is Spaulding Construction, pushing an exterior bedroom wall out 6 feet to make both bedrooms bigger

974 Marlin Drive, $7,695, owner is Kristopher Kilcoyne, contractor is Paul Joyce, installation of solar panels

2646 S. 34th St., $8,000, owner is Caleb Brooks, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

155 Point Bluff Drive, $8,800, owner is Jason Wubben, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2383 S. Lost Bridge Road, $5,000, owner and contractor is Michael Burkham, replacing existing deck with same size

550 N. Country Club Drive, $30,000, owner and contractor is Gary and Wendy Shugart, building new garage

1098 W. Green St., $4,000, owner is Chris Thompson, contractor is J&M Roofing, roof replacement

Demolition

2461 E. Eldorado St., $6,125, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, LLC, demolition of a house

1564 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $9,035, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, LLC, demolition of a house

2349 E. Prairie Ave., $6,200, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, LLC, demolition of a house

1379 W. Forest Ave., $9,184, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, LLC, demolition of a house

Forsyth

122 Shadow Ridge Court, $0, owner is John and Marybeth Althoff, contractor is Quik-N-Ez Concrete Creations, construction of 18-by-36 foot below ground pool

1002 Schroll Drive, $0, owner is Jonathan Jones, contractor is Quik-N-Ez Concrete Creations, construction of 16-by-33 foot below ground pool

746 Stevens Creek Blvd., $4,000, owner is Kurtis Wujek, contractor is Guerreiros Construction, concrete pad in backyard behind garage

751 Apache Drive, $8,000, owner is Rebecca Nichols, contractor is Macon County Fence Co., 6 foot cedar privacy fence on sides with 5 foot black chain fence facing Hickory Point Road

832 Stevens Creek Blvd., $9,859, owner is Pete and Tangy Hackleman, contractor is Everlast Portable Buildings, LLC, 12-by-24 foot lofted cottage shed placed on rock pad

1002 Schroll Drive, $14,000, owner is Cally and Jonathan Jones, contractor is Quik-N-Ez Concrete Creations, 16-by-10 foot concrete pad for 16-by-10 foot shed

209 E. Cox St., $150, owner and contractor is Mary Shobe, 4-by-6 foot potting shed

781 Christopher Drive, $12,920, owner is Be Le, contractor is Sunrun, solar panels

764 Phillip Circle, $9,120, owner is Mahendra Patel, contractor is Sunrun, solar panels

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.