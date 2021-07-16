The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

690 N. Carolina Ave., $7,100, owner is Mickey Blackwell, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3298 Dove Drive., $4,700, owner is Annette Kirkpatrick, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1824 N. Gebhart Court, $5,400, owner is Hubert O'Neal, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2412 N. Graceland Ave., $1,160, owner is Audra Newton, contractor is Angela French, 4 foot cedar fence

4160 Irving Drive, $7,159, owner is Susan, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

957 S. Jackson St., $7,000, owner is Katie Booker, contractor is Imperial Construction. replace roof

228 W. Johnson Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Gregory Fuller, 6 and 4 foot treated lumber panels

447 W. Main St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Clark Cobb, 6 foot chain link fence

2324 N. Main St., $4,700, owner is Maria Allen, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1728 S. Montrose Ave., $9,540, owner is Bruce Freitag, contractor is Tom Skelley, roof

1331 W. Semor Drive, $12,000, owner is Greg and Dorothy Jones, contractor is Promax Construction, replace shingles on house

2098 N. Water St., $4,950, owner is BLMB Properties LLC, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1566 E. Willard Ave., $4,800, owner is John Ward, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2627 N. Woodford St., $7,200, owner and contractor is Doug Brackett, repair and replace structural bracing on salt storage building

2919 N. 25th St., $6,300, owner is Yvonne Hebenstreit, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

1870 E. Cantrell St., $1,000, owner is Doug Rudow, contractor is Smith Excavating, demolition of garage

122 N. Wyckles Road, 1,000, owner and contractor is Parks Properties, tear down house on site

Forsyth

260 Cale Court, $15,000, owner is Denise Park, contractor is Michael Gulyash (Elite Custom Services), deck

143 S. Elwood St., $900, owner and contractor is Cameron Reynolds,6 foot privacy fence in backyard

235 S. Elwood St., $4,910, owner is Danny Hammond, contractor is SK Fence, chain link fence

275 Hickory Point Court, $840, owner and contractor is Jeremy and Stephanie Jones, 12-by-12 foot all steel kit purchased from Menards

538 Loma Drive, $8,785, owner is Chapman Schanefelt, contractor is General Fence Co., fence

668 Philip Circle, $12,500, owner is Todd and Nicole Denney, contractor is General Fence Co., 5 foot privacy fence

934 Stevens Creek Circle, $9,000, owner and contractor is Luke Hockaday, shed

1209 Talon Lane, $4,000, owner and contractor is Eric Myers, install shed and gazebo

408 Tyrone Drive, $4,000, owner is Tom and Deb Benhoff, contractor is General Fence Company, white vinyl privacy fence

5366 Yavapai Drive, $35,000, owner is Mark Hunt, 3-D Construction Inc., Sunroom

1536 W. Waggoner St., 422,670, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities, Inc., certificate Series 2004-R6 to First York II, LLC

22 Whippoorwill Drive, $51,000, Estate of Robert T. Dillow, a disabled person to Bach Investment Group LLC

2868 E. Wood St., $80,000, Melvin L. Anderson to Irving B. Washington Jr.

37 Wyoming Drive, $115,000, Russell G. Hayes to Aryn B. Dobrinick and Tyler Mahan

954 N. 34th St., $65,000, George J. Bauer to Jackson David Newlin

Blue Mound

119 Peggy Dee Drive, $177,500, Janet Cox to Logan M. Lancaster

Forsyth

1311 S. Elwood Ave., $46,000, Michael E. Johnston to Shelby Burdick

Macon

248 E. Cook St., $8,200, NDF1 LLC to ASO Holdings Inc.

5875 Lake Lynn, $380,000, Andrea and Ryan D, Frey to Melanie R. and Alan T. Schelling

Maroa

229 N. Locust St., $109,000, Jennifer Lamb nka Jennifer D. Vincent to Colton Riley

201 S. Walnut St., $130,000, Todd Zisholtz to Susan and Lawrence R. Savage Jr.

Mount Zion

29 Queen Anne Court, $250,000, Ryan T. Logue Sr. and Devon S. Ryan to Raymond and Sara J. Claghorn

1342 Rosewood Drive, $115,000, Karen A. Anderson to David Luster

1150 S. Route 121, $297,000, Stephen J. and Tina D. Romano to Michael Hogan

1075 Sounders Court, $136,000, Lavelle D. Hunt to Misty Edwards

710 W. Wildwood Drive, $145,000, Travis R. Drury to Dan O. Murray

Niantic

261 N. Broadway St., $74,000, Judith Kay Brackett Trust to John Goergens

511 Lee Sturgis Drive, $124,900, Emily A. Welch nka Emily Ann Boles to Jordan Peck

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

