The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
690 N. Carolina Ave., $7,100, owner is Mickey Blackwell, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3298 Dove Drive., $4,700, owner is Annette Kirkpatrick, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1824 N. Gebhart Court, $5,400, owner is Hubert O'Neal, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2412 N. Graceland Ave., $1,160, owner is Audra Newton, contractor is Angela French, 4 foot cedar fence
4160 Irving Drive, $7,159, owner is Susan, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement
957 S. Jackson St., $7,000, owner is Katie Booker, contractor is Imperial Construction. replace roof
228 W. Johnson Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Gregory Fuller, 6 and 4 foot treated lumber panels
447 W. Main St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Clark Cobb, 6 foot chain link fence
People are also reading…
2324 N. Main St., $4,700, owner is Maria Allen, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1728 S. Montrose Ave., $9,540, owner is Bruce Freitag, contractor is Tom Skelley, roof
1331 W. Semor Drive, $12,000, owner is Greg and Dorothy Jones, contractor is Promax Construction, replace shingles on house
2098 N. Water St., $4,950, owner is BLMB Properties LLC, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1566 E. Willard Ave., $4,800, owner is John Ward, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2627 N. Woodford St., $7,200, owner and contractor is Doug Brackett, repair and replace structural bracing on salt storage building
2919 N. 25th St., $6,300, owner is Yvonne Hebenstreit, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
Demolition
1870 E. Cantrell St., $1,000, owner is Doug Rudow, contractor is Smith Excavating, demolition of garage
122 N. Wyckles Road, 1,000, owner and contractor is Parks Properties, tear down house on site
Forsyth
260 Cale Court, $15,000, owner is Denise Park, contractor is Michael Gulyash (Elite Custom Services), deck
143 S. Elwood St., $900, owner and contractor is Cameron Reynolds,6 foot privacy fence in backyard
235 S. Elwood St., $4,910, owner is Danny Hammond, contractor is SK Fence, chain link fence
275 Hickory Point Court, $840, owner and contractor is Jeremy and Stephanie Jones, 12-by-12 foot all steel kit purchased from Menards
538 Loma Drive, $8,785, owner is Chapman Schanefelt, contractor is General Fence Co., fence
668 Philip Circle, $12,500, owner is Todd and Nicole Denney, contractor is General Fence Co., 5 foot privacy fence
934 Stevens Creek Circle, $9,000, owner and contractor is Luke Hockaday, shed
1209 Talon Lane, $4,000, owner and contractor is Eric Myers, install shed and gazebo
408 Tyrone Drive, $4,000, owner is Tom and Deb Benhoff, contractor is General Fence Company, white vinyl privacy fence
5366 Yavapai Drive, $35,000, owner is Mark Hunt, 3-D Construction Inc., Sunroom
1536 W. Waggoner St., 422,670, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities, Inc., certificate Series 2004-R6 to First York II, LLC
22 Whippoorwill Drive, $51,000, Estate of Robert T. Dillow, a disabled person to Bach Investment Group LLC
2868 E. Wood St., $80,000, Melvin L. Anderson to Irving B. Washington Jr.
37 Wyoming Drive, $115,000, Russell G. Hayes to Aryn B. Dobrinick and Tyler Mahan
954 N. 34th St., $65,000, George J. Bauer to Jackson David Newlin
Blue Mound
119 Peggy Dee Drive, $177,500, Janet Cox to Logan M. Lancaster
Forsyth
1311 S. Elwood Ave., $46,000, Michael E. Johnston to Shelby Burdick
Macon
248 E. Cook St., $8,200, NDF1 LLC to ASO Holdings Inc.
5875 Lake Lynn, $380,000, Andrea and Ryan D, Frey to Melanie R. and Alan T. Schelling
Maroa
229 N. Locust St., $109,000, Jennifer Lamb nka Jennifer D. Vincent to Colton Riley
201 S. Walnut St., $130,000, Todd Zisholtz to Susan and Lawrence R. Savage Jr.
Mount Zion
29 Queen Anne Court, $250,000, Ryan T. Logue Sr. and Devon S. Ryan to Raymond and Sara J. Claghorn
1342 Rosewood Drive, $115,000, Karen A. Anderson to David Luster
1150 S. Route 121, $297,000, Stephen J. and Tina D. Romano to Michael Hogan
1075 Sounders Court, $136,000, Lavelle D. Hunt to Misty Edwards
710 W. Wildwood Drive, $145,000, Travis R. Drury to Dan O. Murray
Niantic
261 N. Broadway St., $74,000, Judith Kay Brackett Trust to John Goergens
511 Lee Sturgis Drive, $124,900, Emily A. Welch nka Emily Ann Boles to Jordan Peck
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.