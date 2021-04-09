 Skip to main content
The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

7 Allen Bend Drive, $5,300, owner is Rick Albright, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement.

1625 N. Dennis Ave., $4,570, owner is Alicia Leonard, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement.

3521 E. Eldorado St., owner is Rick Albright, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement.

2383 N. Florian Ave., $8,440, owner is Susan Fallen, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement.

250 S. Haworth Ave., $1,400, owner and contractor is Kelly Wells, roof replacement.

130 N. Oakcrest Ave., $10,000, owner and contractor is Michael Rauch, rebuild garage on the existing slab exactly as it was before fallen tree demolished it.

4376 N. Prospect Drive, $750,000, owner is Walmart/Sams Club, contractor is Poettker Construction Co., $750,000, the addition of an 8 dispenser fuel station with 257 square feet kiosk and 4786 square feet canopy to existing Sam's Club site. 

15 South Drive, $7703, owner is Ray Whitelow, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement.

1520 W. Sunset Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Brian Hauschildt, 6 foot privacy vinyl fence.

201 Sylvan Drive, $1,800, owner and contractor is Keith Hoff, 6 foot wood fence.

3125 N. Taylor Ave., $13,500, owner is Shirley Tapia and contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., partial roof replacement.

2530 Twin Oaks Court, $14,500, owner is Swartz Properties, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement.

1810 W. Wood St., $12,600, owner is Kathy Ganley, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement.

Demolition

1635 N. Woodford St., $300, owner and contractor is Gene Allison, demolition of shed.

Forsyth 

180 W. Hickory Point Road, $730, owner and contractor is Max McElroy, Small chain link fence in the backyard behind the garage. 

5241 N. MacArthur Road, $12,988, owner is Jared and Brittany Lively, contractor is Pierless Fence and Supply, installing new privacy fence to enclose backyard. 

166 E. Ruchl St., $1,000, owner is Janice Love, contractor is Innovative Builders, Fence and deck.

755 Stevens Creek Blvd., $63,000, owner is John Murry, contractor is Marc Jones Construction dba Sunpro Solar, Install 52 PV solar panels on roof, electrical wiring included. 

959 Stevens Creek Circle, $1,000, owner is Mike and Holly Ravenscraft, contractor not set yet as buying prebuilt, shed placed on property.

1208 Talon Lane, $130,000, owner is Kelly and Kraig Ritter, contractor is Prestise Homes LLC, pool house.

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

