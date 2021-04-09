The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

7 Allen Bend Drive, $5,300, owner is Rick Albright, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement.

1625 N. Dennis Ave., $4,570, owner is Alicia Leonard, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement.

3521 E. Eldorado St., owner is Rick Albright, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement.

2383 N. Florian Ave., $8,440, owner is Susan Fallen, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement.

250 S. Haworth Ave., $1,400, owner and contractor is Kelly Wells, roof replacement.

130 N. Oakcrest Ave., $10,000, owner and contractor is Michael Rauch, rebuild garage on the existing slab exactly as it was before fallen tree demolished it.

4376 N. Prospect Drive, $750,000, owner is Walmart/Sams Club, contractor is Poettker Construction Co., $750,000, the addition of an 8 dispenser fuel station with 257 square feet kiosk and 4786 square feet canopy to existing Sam's Club site.